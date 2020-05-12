Trump, Pence to stay apart following positive coronavirus staffer tests

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will maintain distance from each other for the immediate future after a staffer for the vice president tested positive for the coronavirus, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

The decision was reached in consultation with the White House medical unit, the official said. Pence, who is tested for the coronavirus daily, was negative as of Monday morning.

Pence has maintained some distance from others since last weekend, after his spokesperson Katie Miller tested positive for COVID-19. He chose not to attend a national security meeting Saturday and did not attend a press conference in the Rose Garden Monday, though he did come to the White House campus that day, where he was seen going into the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that essential workers who have been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 should check their temperature regularly, wear a face mask at all times while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure, and maintain six feet of social distancing.