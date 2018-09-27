Trump pleased by Kavanaugh's testimony

latest posts from Latest News
Hearing adjourned
It’s over, 8 hours and 45 minutes after it began.
Kavanaugh: I didn't watch Ford testimony
Kavanaugh said in response to a question from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., that he didn't watch the earlier testimony of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.
"I planned to but I was preparing mine," he said, speaking about his opening statement, which was rewritten after he had publicly released his prepared testimony on Thursday.
Booker to Kavanaugh: Do you wish Ford never came forward?
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pressed Kavanaugh on whether he believes Ford is a political operative and asked him if he wished his accuser never came forward.
"The witnesses who were there said it never happened," Kavanaugh said about Ford's allegations. Kavanaugh testified earlier that he never attended a party like the one Ford described.
Booker then asked if he thinks Ford is part of a political ploy to sink his nomination. Kavanaugh then lamented how the Democrats handled Ford's allegations. He said he and his family have "no ill will toward her."
No sign of Mitchell. Republicans use their time to attack Democrats, defend Kavanaugh.
The last several Republicans on the committee — having decided to ask Kavanaugh their own questions, instead of yielding to prosecutor Rachel Mitchell — have largely directed their comments at their Democratic colleagues, attacking them over the timing of the public disclosure of the allegations against the nominee.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, used his allotted time to continue advancing the GOP attacks that Democrats had sat on the allegations, while Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., defended Kavanaugh.
"I think you have been treated unfairly," he said.
Moments earlier, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, implored Democrats to participate in committee investigations of witnesses other than Kavanaugh.
“If you have questions for Judge Kavanaugh, ask him, he’s right here,” Lee said. “If you have questions of other witnesses, then for the love of all that is scared and holy, participate in the committee investigations that have been going on, as you have not been participating with the committee staff investigating the outside witnesses.”
All GOP senators to meet tonight to discuss way forward
It’s going to be a late night here at the Capitol.
The hearing is still going, and we now learned that all Senate Republicans have been notified of a conference meeting at some point later tonight — the expectation at this time is that this will start an hour or two from now.
We should have a much better sense after that meeting about how this is going to proceed.
Additional reporting by Leigh Ann Caldwell
Trump pleased by Kavanaugh's testimony
At this hour: President Donald Trump stands behind Kavanaugh, according to a source familiar with his thinking — and Trump was particularly pleased by what he considered a strong opening statement by his Supreme Court nominee.
And despite some speculation that the president may have been turned off by Kavanaugh's outward display of emotion, Trump was unfazed by that — he thought Kavanaugh's reaction was appropriate, given the circumstances.
Additional reporting by Hallie Jackson and Kelly O’Donnell
Kavanaugh is asked about his drinking — again — and stumbles
Democrats have focused heavily on Kavanaugh’s drinking habits, with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., asking the nominee if he gets “aggressive” when he drinks alcohol.
Coons repeatedly referenced comments by Liz Swisher, a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale University, who told The Washington Post in a story published earlier this week that Kavanaugh was a “sloppy drunk” who would “end up slurring his words, stumbling.” The article quotes other classmates of Kavanaugh at Yale who offered similar descriptions.
Kavanaugh stumbled in answering Coons’ question about being an “aggressive drunk,” at first replying, “Basically no. I don’t know what you mean by that."
"Like, what are you talking about? No, is the basic answer unless you’re asking about something I don’t know about," Kavanaugh said.
Kavanaugh apologizes to Klobuchar for his response to her question about drinking
Kavanaugh returned from a break and apologized to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., for the way he responded to one of her questions about whether he has ever blacked out from drinking.
Kavanaugh: "You're asking about blackout, I don't know, have you?
Klobuchar: "Could you answer the question, judge? So that has not happened, is that your answer?"
Kavanaugh: "Yeah, and I'm curious if you have."
"I'm sorry I did that," he said.
Klobuchar accepted his apology and noted her father's drinking problem. She said it was a sensitive topic for her.