Texas Gunman Devin Kelley Escaped from Mental Health Facility in 2012

Texas Gunman Escaped Mental Health Facility in 2012

Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Killed in Plane Crash Off Florida Coast

Pitching Great Roy Halladay Killed in Florida Plane Crash

Texas Church Shooting: Who Were the Victims of the Sutherland Springs Massacre?
Who Were the Victims of the Texas Church Shooting?

Virginia Statehouse Races Could Hold Key to Midterms

Looking for a National Bellwether? Watch Virginia's Statehouse Races.

Trump Says Chicago Is Proof Gun Laws Don't Work. Researchers Disagree.

Trump Cites Chicago to Say Gun Control Doesn't Work. Researchers Disagree.

Under Pressure, Disney Backs Off Its Punishment of the L.A. Times

Under Pressure, Disney Backs Off Its Newspaper Punishment

Texas Church Shooting Survivors Recall Hiding Under Pew as Gunman Fired

Church Shooting Survivors Hid Under Pew as Gunman Fired

Seven Penn State Students Disciplined for Fraternity Pledge's Death

Penn State Students Cited for Pledge's Death

The Shooting at First Baptist Church Is an Attack on All People of Faith
William Barber: Why It Matters That the Texas Shooter Targeted a Church

Dick Gordon, NASA Astronaut and Apollo 12 Pilot, Dead at 88

Apollo 12 Astronaut Dead at 88

NSA Critic Bill Binney Says Trump Pushed Meeting With CIA's Pompeo

Conspiracy Theorist Says Trump Pushed Meeting With CIA Chief

Obamacare Shopping Is Trickier Than Ever. Here's A Cheat Sheet.

Obamacare Shopping Is Trickier Than Ever. Here's A Cheat Sheet.

Charges Dropped Against Woman Who Laughed During Jeff Sessions Hearing

Charges Dropped Against Woman Who Laughed in Sessions Hearing

Camp Humphreys Offers Taste of Home to U.S. Troops in South Korea

Trump Visits U.S. Military Base on the Front Line of North Korea Crisis

