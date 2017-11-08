Sections
One Year Later, What Trump's Delivered — And What He Hasn't
Read the report card.
Top stories
Wipeout: Democrats Drub Republicans Across the Country
Meet the Press
One Year of Trump: Chaos, Controversies and Celebrations
Meet the Press
What Trump Has Delivered — And What He Hasn't
Promise Tracker
Chris Christie's Demise Left GOP Without a Chance in N.J.
Meet the Press
How Particle Physics Is Shining New Light on Ancient Secrets
Science News
Virginia Elects Openly Transgender Woman to Legislature
NBC OUT
Opinion
Al Sharpton: I've Known Trump for 30 Years. He's Still a Selfish Blowhard.
Trump's Victory: 1 Year Later
'Do Not Try Us': Trump Issues Stern Warning to North Korea
World
Texas Gunman Escaped Mental Health Facility in 2012
Texas Church Shooting
Pitching Great Roy Halladay Killed in Florida Plane Crash
Sports
Opinion
Why Do So Many U.S. Service Members Return Home to Unemployment?
Opinion
Experts: Weinstein Lawyer Crossed Line by Hiring Spies
U.S. news
Trump Tells Democrats He'll 'Get Killed' in GOP Tax Bill
Congress
3 UCLA Players Arrested for Shoplifting in China
World
Get Off My Lawn! Being Neighbors Doesn't Always Mean Being Friends
U.S. news