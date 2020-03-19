Trump pushes to fast track 3 coronavirus treatments President Trump is pushing federal health officials to fast track potential treatments for the coronavirus. During a press briefing Thursday, Trump mentioned three treatments under investigation. The first is remdesivir, an antiviral that's shown early promise for other types of coronaviruses. The drug is being studied in clinical trials, with results expected in late April. He also talked about chloroquine, which is already approved as an anti-malaria treatment, as well as convalescent serum, which uses virus-fighting antibodies from the blood of previously infected patients. None of the treatments has been approved yet to treat the coronavirus, as investigations are still underway. Share this -







U.K. could close ports, cancel funerals as part of sweeping emergency laws The British government has introduced sweeping new legislation to tackle the spiraling spread of the coronavirus. The bill is 329 pages long and would give authorities power to close the ports and airports on short notice, and for police to detain and isolate people suspected of being infected. It would also roll back regulation so recently retired doctors and trainees could help out a beleaguered health service. The measures warn funeral services may be canceled because "the death management industry may be rapidly overwhelmed." These laws would last for two years, and the government says its powers could be switched on and off as necessary. It is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament next week, as the British death toll rose to 137 as of Thursday. The country has 2,689 confirmed cases but the government says the true figure could be at least ten times that number.







Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II has coronavirus PARIS — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying. Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus. In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother. It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.







Photo: Temperature check in Pakistan A health official checks the temperature of a passenger amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus at the Lahore Railway station in Pakistan on Thursday. Arif Ali / AFP - Getty Images







Experimental drug holds promise for treating the coronavirus There are early signs that an experimental treatment for people who become very sick from the coronavirus may start working within 24 hours of the first dose. The treatment, an antiviral therapy called remdesivir, is thought to work by blocking the virus from reproducing itself in the body. Read the full story here.







Could Congress hold remote votes? Many members of Congress have suggested that the House and Senate should authorize remote voting for a strictly limited period of time and solely on matters pertaining to the public health crisis. Would that be constitutional? The constitutional issue comes from Section 5 of Article I, which says "a majority of each [house] shall constitute a quorum to do business." The Senate, however, seldom polices its own enforcement of this requirement and simply presumes that a quorum is present, unless a member suggests it is not. The House largely operates under the same presumption that a quorum is present, unless a member objects. Whatever reasons the leadership may have for opposing remote voting, there's a strong argument that as long as both chambers presume a quorum is present and no member objects, there would be no constitutional obstacle. If someone later sued and claimed a bill was passed unconstitutionally, the courts would likely decline to second-guess how Congress conducts its business. That's what happened in 1890 when the House changed its rules for counting a quorum. The Supreme Court said, "The Constitution has prescribed no method of making this determination, and it is therefore within the competency of the house to prescribe any method which shall be reasonably certain to ascertain the fact" that a quorum was present.







Gov. Cuomo: New York state needs 30,000 ventilators New York has identified about 5,000 to 6,000 available ventilators, far fewer than the 30,000 the state would need to be prepared for the increasing number of patients who may be compromised by the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. "This is a nationwide problem," adding that "every state is shopping for ventilators." He would like the federal government to play a larger role to ensure hospitals don't face ventilator shortages. During his daily news conference with reporters in the state capital of Albany, Cuomo also said: New York, and New York City in particular, will not be quarantined or force people to stay "locked up" in their homes or shelter in place. "None of that is going to happen," he said.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in New York has shot up dramatically because more people are being tested. Statewide, there are now 4,152 positive cases, with 1,769 of them new.

There will be a 90-day mortgage relief plan for homeowners in which mortgage payments will be waived based on financial hardships. Foreclosures will also be postponed or suspended during this time and there will be a grace period for loan modifications.

There will also be no overdraft or overage fees for ATM and credit cards.






