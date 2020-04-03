Trump on release of prisoners: 'We don’t like it' WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is considering intervening to stop the release of some prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic. Correctional facilities in states such as California, Michigan and Pennsylvania have begun releasing certain inmates as the prisons face a shortage of medical supplies. Trump said Thursday that “we don’t like it.” The president added that “we’re looking to see if I have the right to stop it in some cases.” He did not elaborate what measures, or under what legal authority, he would take to stop or reverse the releases. Share this -







African continent faces 'existential threat,' health official says Africa faces a continent-wide crisis from the coronavirus, according to a senior pan-African health official. Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control, told a press briefing Wednesday that the virus was "an existential threat to our continent," and posed unprecedented challenges. As of early Thursday there had been 7,028 COVID-19 cases confirmed across the African Union, as well as 284 deaths, and 561 recoveries by region. Just four of the 54 African Union member states are yet to report any cases. Nkengasong told the press conference that several African nations could see 10,000 cases each by the end of the month, following the trajectory of the disease in Europe.

The Week in Pictures: Coronavirus tightens its vise around the globe As coronavirus continues its spread, look through our Week in Pictures to see how it's impacting people around the globe. Coffins carrying the bodies of people who died of coronavirus are stored waiting to be buried or incinerated in an underground parking lot at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday. Felipe Dana / AP







Elton John, Paul McCartney among British celebrities cheering health workers British celebrities lined up to thank Britain's National Health Service for its work during the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. Sports star David Beckham, musicians Elton John and Paul McCartney and actors Kate Winslet and Eddie Redmayne were among the celebrities who held up posters and voiced their thanks to hospital staff across the country. The move was part of a #ThankyouThursday campaign that sees Britons stand outside their homes, on balconies and in windows to applaud healthcare workers each week.







USNS Comfort has 19 New York patients aboard U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, the 1,000-bed vessel sent to New York City to help alleviate pressure on hospitals, had 19 patients Thursday night, a Navy spokesperson said. The ship was one of two dispatched — the other is the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles — and Pentagon officials have said they were to take patients so that hospitals could deal with those suffering from COVID-19. In New York City alone, more than 49,700 cases had been confirmed and 1,562 deaths reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the city's health department. The state overall has more than 92,300 cases and more than 2,300 deaths, according to an NBC News count. Gov. Andrew Cuomo told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday said that coronavirus cases have overwhelmed hospitals but that that the ship was never supposed to be for COVID-19 patients. Because of the huge demand, Cuomo said he asked President Donald Trump to allow a U.S. Army-run facility at the Javits Center with 2,500 beds to instead be used for COVID-19 patients, and Trump agreed. The commander of the USNS Comfort, Capt. Patrick Amersbach, said Thursday that personnel is following Defense Department orders to accept only non-COVID-19 patients, but if that changes they would adjust.






