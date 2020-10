Trump removes mask as he poses for photos at White House President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19 on Oct. 5, 2020. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Majority still fears virus exposure as Trump says not to be 'afraid,' poll shows WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump tells Americans not to be "afraid" of Covid-19 or let it "dominate" their lives, a majority of Americans continue to worry that someone in their family will be exposed to the coronavirus, according to new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll. Sixty-five percent of American adults say they are worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the virus (32 percent say they are very worried, while 33 percent say they are somewhat worried) in new results captured from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. Over that period, there were an average of 42,871 daily coronavirus cases and 692 daily deaths from the virus, according to NBC News' analysis. That's a decline of only 5 percentage points since the first week of the poll, from June 29 through July 6, when a combined 70 percent said they were worried (36 percent were very worried, and 34 percent were somewhat worried). Over that week, for comparison, an average of 596 people died from the virus, and there was an average of 47,597 new daily cases. Read full story here. Share this -







White House press secretary McEnany 'feeling great' White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who is one of a number of people connected to President Donald Trump who has tested positive for Covid-19, said Monday night that she is "feeling great." "I'm having no symptoms," McEnany said in a remote interview on Sean Hannity's Fox News program Monday night. "My heart goes out to all of those who have been affected by this and all of those who have lost their lives," she said, adding she was pleased that President Donald Trump is "doing well" after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. McEnany announced Monday morning that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but said in a statement that she did not have any symptoms. Two of McEnany's deputies — assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt and principal assistant press secretary Chad Gilmartin — also contracted Covid-19 and are working from home, sources confirmed. Share this -







GOP senator says Trump 'let his guard down' on Covid-19 Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn said Monday that Trump "let his guard down" on Covid-19. “I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self-discipline,” Cornyn told the Houston Chronicle's editorial board. Cornyn's campaign confirmed the quotes to NBC News. The senaor also told the Chronicle that Trump’s rhetoric at times "creates confusion." "He tries to balance that with saying, 'Well you know, we got this.' And clearly we don’t have this," Cornyn added. "I think the biggest mistake people make in public life is not telling the truth, particularly in something with as much public interest as here because you know the real story is going to come out." Three of Cornyn's GOP colleagues in the Senate have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. Share this -