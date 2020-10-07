Trump's illness puts Pence in a tough spot for debate Trump hasn’t exactly made tonight’s vice-presidential debate easy for Pence. The vice president will have to defend: Why the president held non-socially distant and largely mask-less events at the White House – with indoor activities – from which several attendees apparently got infected by the coronavirus. Why Trump, after being hospitalized at Walter Reed, jumped into a hermetically sealed SUV with Secret Service agents to wave to supporters. Why the president, after returning to the White House, took off his mask in public, despite still being potentially contagious. Why Trump instructed Americans NOT to be afraid of the coronavirus, and why he compared it again to the flu. And why the president – over Twitter – scuttled any chance for another coronavirus aid package before the election. None of these is easy for Pence to answer, especially a vice president who just happens to head the White House’s coronavirus task force. Share this -







Pence and Harris prep for a debate with suddenly higher stakes Pence and Harris are expected to take the debate stage Wednesday night against an extraordinary backdrop that has raised the stakes of an event that for decades has been a routine, inconsequential fixture of presidential elections. No vice president has debated while the president is known to be sick and possibly still in the hospital. And never have two vice presidential nominees debated at a time when Americans are giving far more than cursory thought to how each might lead in the top job. "Vice presidential debates oftentimes get a lot of attention at the moment, and then a few days later they're forgotten," presidential historian Michael Beschloss said. "But this year it may be different." Here's why this year might be more memorable. Share this -





