Trump's personal fortune plunges by $1B due to coronavirus shutdowns

President Donald Trump's personal fortune has fallen by around $1 billion after social distancing lockdowns forced the closure of several of his properties, including golf courses, hotels, and other real estate holdings.

Trump's net worth slumped from an estimated $3.1 billion to $2.1 billion in the month of March, according to data compiled by Forbes as part of its annual billionaires list.

Around 1,500 Trump Organization employees have been laid off or furloughed, The Washington Post reported last week.

Trump continues to push for a reopening of at least sections of the economy as soon as possible, telling Fox News on Tuesday, “We’re also looking at the concept where you open up everything."