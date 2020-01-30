Trump's Senate trial: Key moments from Day 1 of the question-and-answer phase House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's defense team faced questions from senators on Wednesday as Trump's Senate trial entered a new phase. The first query, from the three GOP senators who are most likely to vote to continue the trial with additional witnesses, may well have been the most pivotal. Senators remained divided over the issue Wednesday, with Republicans working get the vote need to block a call for witnesses. Here's a look at some of the best — and most important — moments from Wednesday's question and answer session. Read more here. Share this -







FIRST READ: Senate Republicans appear ready to fall in line on impeachment vote despite earlier concerns It's so revealing how Republicans' attitudes about the Ukraine scandal have evolved in just four months. We've gone from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., saying evidence of a quid pro quo would be "very disturbing," to GOP senators not willing to hear from John Bolton, who claims in a new book that President Trump told him he was linking Ukraine's security aid to investigating the Bidens. We've also moved from some GOP senators being opposed to a president asking a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political rival — "Look, it is not appropriate for any candidate for federal office, certainly, including a sitting president, to ask for assistance from a foreign country," Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in September — to Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz now suggesting that a president could do almost anything to win re-election. That evolution tells you where we're likely headed. Get the rest of First Read.







Early notes on Thursday's session Thursday's Q&A Eight more hours to go. Notable moments so far include deputy counsel Patrick Philbin infuriating Democrats with his argument on campaign finance laws and foreign interference; Philbin saying no one from White House counsel's office knew about the Bolton manuscript before The New York Times reached out for comment on Sunday; Jay Sekulow's more sharply partisan tone and his call for witnesses, including the Bidens, Schiff and the whistleblower; the Dershowitz argument on quid-pro-quo. Witness watch The mood in and around West Wing appears more positive than 36 hours ago. Officials still feel cautiously optimistic about deflecting calls for witnesses. Caveat: Any news bombshell between now and Friday night could change the game.






