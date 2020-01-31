Trump's Senate trial: Key takeaways from senators' questions as witness vote in doubt The senator's questions of House managers and President Donald Trump's defense team Thursday offered both sides ample opportunity to clash ahead of a pivotal vote Friday on whether to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial. They included queries about when the president ordered the hold on Ukraine aid, why he lifted the hold and who was paying for his personal lawyer's trips abroad. The chief justice refused to read one question, from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has sought to out the whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment charges against Trump. Here are seven key takeaways from Thursday's question-and-answer session. Share this -







Nadler appears to rush ahead of Schiff to offer closing remarks on need for witnesses Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., beat Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead impeachment manager, to the lectern Thursday, appearing to usurp Schiff's attempt to give a closing argument in the final moments of the question and answer phase of President Donald Trump's Senate trial. The moment came after Chief Justice John Roberts read the last question from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., which asked House managers to give senators any additional thoughts before the trial adjourned for the evening. Read the story.






