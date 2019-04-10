Trump’s Twitter account runs into controversy again

WASHINGTON — A dramatic, movie-trailer style Twitter video shared Tuesday by President Trump is the latest example of social media habits that have, at times, backfired for the White House.

The two-minute highlight reel, now disabled due to a claim of copyright infringement, featured Trump prevailing over a montage of his favorite “villains” (including Barack Obama, the Clintons, mainstream media and Hollywood stars), set to the sweeping score from Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film, “The Dark Knight Rises.” Warner Brothers said Tuesday that the use of the score was “unauthorized.”

Neither the re-elect team nor the White House had any hand in making the video, according to two campaign officials. Instead, it was made by one of the president’s most ardent fans. “We like to share content from diehard supporters, and this is just another example of how hard Trump supporters fight for the president,” a campaign aide said.

It’s not the first time Trump has shared a promotional video made by one of his online admirers. Just last week, the @realDonaldTrump tweeted a doctored video of former Vice President Joe Biden from his explanation video posted after allegations of inappropriate violation of personal space.

That video originated from a Twitter user who creates memes “in support of Donald Trump,” according to his bio. White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino had tweeted and linked to it from his personal account, prior to the president blasting it to nearly 60 million people.

Both the Biden and the 2020 videos lacked any kind of attribution or explanation of provenance when sent from the president’s profile. On other occasions, Trump has retweeted questionable and controversial content that was later linked to largely conspiratorial and white nationalist accounts.

In the hours before Tuesday’s video was disabled by Twitter, it had already been viewed 1.8 million times.

The Trump re-elect team expressed displeasure with the decision to pull the video “made by an every day American in good fun.” Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Wednesday morning: “AT&T now owns CNN and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

Trump's meetings with Kim Jong Un and Jair Bolsonaro are highlighted in the ad, as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh and presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump. Cabinet secretaries, like Wilbur Ross and recently departed Kirstjen Nielsen, even make an appearance.

But one person notably missing from the promo previewing the 2020 fight? Vice President Mike Pence.