Trump's use of NDAs comes up, hours in

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., appears to be the first member on the committee to bring up Trump's aggressive use of non-disclosure agreements among campaign staffers and even his White House staff, which has come under scrutiny for their legality since Trump took office.

Krishnamoorthi asked Cohen if Trump's use of NDAs has prevented other Trump officials from coming forward to corroborate Cohen's allegations against the president.

"I don't know the answer to that question," Cohen said.

This line of questioning is particularly interesting in light of several lawsuits challenging his campaign's practice or requiring NDAs.