Trump said he'd be disappointed if DOJ watchdog concludes FBI had enough info to probe campaign President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would be a bit disappointed if the Justice Department inspector general's upcoming report on the origins of the Russia investigation says the FBI had enough information to launch an investigation in 2016 into members of his campaign. The president made the remarks to reporters in London in response to a Washington Post story from Monday that said Attorney General William Barr disagrees that the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify beginning an investigation into Trump campaign members, a key takeaway of the soon-to-be-released review. Barr told associates about his disagreement with that assessment, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter. "Perhaps he's read the report," Trump said when asked about the Post article. "I think he's quoted incorrectly. I do believe that because I'm hearing the report is very powerful, but I'm hearing that by reading lots of different things, not from inside information. It's really from outside information." "I think we have to read it, we have to see it, but I hear there's a lot of devastating things in that report, but we'll see what happens," Trump continued, adding, "If what I read is correct — I read it in your newspaper — if what I read is correct, that will be a little disappointing, but it was just one aspect of the report. We'll see what happens. It's coming out in a few days. I hear it's devastating." Read the full report.







'One story of betrayal': Dems release highlight reel from two weeks of public testimony Two weeks of testimony.



One story of betrayal, abuse of power and a President who thinks he is above the law. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/iQhze3fu2d — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) December 3, 2019







Schiff: 'Overwhelming' evidence of Trump obstruction Evidence of Trump's obstruction of Congress is overwhelming.



If we allow it to succeed, it will mean future presidents can simply ignore Congressional subpoenas & oversight,



Fundamentally altering the balance of power and paving the way for unchecked corruption and malfeasance. pic.twitter.com/idrsJtpfWp — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 3, 2019







George Conway takes swipe at wife Kellyanne Conway on Twitter It's no secret that top presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband, a frequent Trump critic, don't see eye to eye on the president. On Monday, they duked it out on Twitter after conservative lawyer George Conway needled his wife about a Joe Biden tweet. Kellyanne Conway had retweeted a brief video clip of the former vice president speaking to a crowd, along with a comment: "Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," she wrote. "We need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?" To which George Conway responded: "Your boss apparently thought so." Read the story.







First Read: Democrats sing different tunes on impeachment as GOP closes ranks If the Democrats have the substance on their side in the impeachment fight — in terms of the public testimony, the released documents and all of the text messages — Republicans are now the ones with the more unified message. Case in point is what's playing out on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, with the Democratic candidates talking about health care, tax policy and racial equity — but barely mentioning the biggest political story in Washington. Bottom line: Republicans are messaging the existential threat that impeachment brings, arguing that the entire process subverts the will of voters. But Democrats aren't messaging that same existential threat. In fact, they're also arguing that the best way to defeat Trump is at the ballot box in 2020. At some point, that messaging disparity is going to be unsustainable for Democrats. How do you make the case that the sitting president of the United States can't run for re-election when your party's presidential candidates aren't making that same case? Get First Read's take.







Trump labels Democrats 'unpatriotic' as he arrives in London for NATO gathering President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of being unpatriotic and said they were hurting the country with their impeachment inquiry as he prepares to meet with world leaders here on Tuesday. "I think it's very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance where they do that," Trump said in his first public comments since arriving in London. "I do. I think it's a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn't supposed to be used that way." The president also came out swinging at one of the U.S.'s closest allies, slamming comments by French President Emmanuel Macron and suggesting trade deal negotiations with China might not end until after the election next year. Read the full story.







Newly released documents shed light on Mueller-Trump meeting Former special counsel Robert Mueller had taken himself out of the running to be FBI director by the time he met with President Donald Trump about the job, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told federal investigators. Notes from Rosenstein's May 23, 2017 interview were made public on Monday as the result of a court ruling in BuzzFeed News' Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Justice Department. The document sheds new light on the circumstances of Trump's May 16, 2017 meeting with Mueller in the Oval Office. Trump has claimed that Mueller applied for the suddenly vacant job of FBI director in that meeting and turned him down. The next day, Mueller was named special counsel investigating links between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election. In the interview, according to the notes published by BuzzFeed News, Rosenstein described feeling "angry, ashamed, horrified and embarrassed" at how the abrupt firing of then-FBI director James Comey on May 9, 2017 was handled. "It was also humiliating for Comey," his interviewers quoted Rosenstein as saying. Rosenstein said he spoke to Mueller, a former FBI director, about becoming special counsel the next day. Read the full story.






