Trump says Americans can use scarves as makeshift masks President Trump on Tuesday said Americans could use scarves as makeshift protective masks as the nation grapples with a shortage of protective gear amid the coronavirus outbreak. "You know, you can use a scarf, a lot of people have scarves," Trump told reporters during a news conference at the White House. "My feeling is if people want to do it there is certainly no harm to it. I would say do it rather than going out to get a mask." Personal protective equipment, or PPE, including surgical and N95 masks, are in short supply in the U.S., and tensions have arisen between hospital systems and staff in many states over a lack of proper PPE for medical workers. An increasing number of U.S. residents are choosing to cover their noses and mouths with makeshift masks, including bandannas, scarves or other wraps, when going into public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines indicate that wearing a mask is unnecessary for healthy individuals, but the agency is now considering changing those recommendations.







South Carolina closes non-essential businesses South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order Tuesday to close all non-essential businesses in the state. McMaster's order comes after millions of other Americans are under orders from their local authorities to stay at home as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus as the world fights the pandemic. The governor insisted Tuesday that many of the state's residents have followed social distancing guidelines without authorities needing to issue a shelter-in-place order. The non-essential business order comes a day after McMaster ordered public beaches closed. He cited "behavior observed" over the weekend that violated social distancing guidelines put forth by public health officials. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist, said Tuesday that South Carolina is at 54 percent capacity of hospital beds as the state hits 1083 confirmed cases and 22 deaths due to coronavirus. I have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, as defined by Executive Order 2020-17, throughout the state in order to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.https://t.co/yhwCkHL8Hz



(1/) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 31, 2020



(1/) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 31, 2020 Share this -







New York man hid symptoms to visit wife in maternity unit of hospital Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. Google Maps A husband who was exposed to the coronavirus hid that he was feeling ill so he could visit his wife in the maternity unit of an upstate New York hospital. The man told the truth only after his wife also began showing symptoms. UR Medicine said Monday it will begin taking the temperature of visitors to its hospitals' maternity units. "It was purely an honor system before," spokesman Chip Partner told the Democrat and Chronicle, which first reported the incident. "Now we're adding the temperature check." Read the full story here.







NYC medical students start organization to help distribute PPE to local hospitals A group of medical students in New York City are working to help distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After confirmed cases of the virus began popping up in the US, medical student Sami Lux started collecting extra respiration masks from the lab where she worked in order to give them to local hospitals; from there the organization "PPE2NYC" was created. PPE2NYC works with donors both locally and across the world, to help connect them with NYC-area hospitals who are in need of PPE. Dr. Fiona Shehaj, a cardiologist at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, was one of the recipients of the PPE. She said, "It's been amazing that everyone, even our neighbors have been willing to help. We're very appreciative and very touched that everyone has been able to help so much."







Do you need a mask? The science hasn't changed, but public guidance might A woman crosses through Times Square as she covers her face on March 22, 2020. Kena Betancur / AFP - Getty Images file As coronavirus cases continue to rise, a growing number of Americans are opting to cover their noses and mouths with makeshift masks, including bandannas, scarves or other wraps, when venturing into public. While the science behind whether masks can prevent a person from catching the coronavirus hasn't changed (a mask does not help a healthy person avoid infection), public guidance may be shifting. Read the full story here.







Biden campaign, pro-Biden group release ads hitting Trump over pandemic response Joe Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 29, 2020. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images file A pair of new ads released Wednesday in support of Joe Biden draw contrasts between how the former vice president would handle the coronavirus pandemic with President Trump's response. In one, a digital ad released by Biden's presidential campaign, Biden says the country is heading to "war" against the virus and calls on Americans to do more to protect their fellow "soldiers" on the front line — specifically the doctors, nurses, health care workers, first responders, firefighters and police who are "caring for others more than themselves." Another ad, released by the pro-Biden Super PAC "Unite the Country," argues that Trump has failed the presidential test of leadership, allowing the Coronavirus to "spread unchecked across America." The 30-second ad, which does not mention the former vice president, will air nationwide on both broadcast and cable television, according to Unite the Country. It is the first significant move by any Democratic entity to use the pandemic in a significant paid advertising campaign.






