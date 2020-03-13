Trump says he doesn't support House Democrats' aid package President Donald Trump said Friday that he does not support the House Democrats' coronavirus aid legislation. "We're negotiating," the president said during Rose Garden remarks to announce he was declaring a national emergency. "We thought we had something, but all of a sudden they didn't agree to certain things they agreed to. So, we could have something, but we don't think they're giving enough. They're not doing what's right for the country." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on a call with his members on Friday that the chamber's Republicans also don't support the Democrats' legislation in its current form. Provisions in the bill on paid family and sick leave, as well as abortion, have been sticking points during the negotiations. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump says he will probably get tested soon for the coronavirus President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "most likely" get tested for coronavirus but denied it was because he interacted with a man who later tested positive. Trump was asked about the testing issue in the White House Rose Garden, where he declared a national emergency. "Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said, when questioned by a reporter about standing next to an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend. Later, the aide, Fabio Wajngarten — who is seen in photos with Trump on social media — tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read the full story here. Share this -







'I didn't do it': Trump claims no knowledge of White House pandemic unit's disbanding President Donald Trump said Friday that he did not know anything about the elimination of jobs addressing global pandemics at the White House National Security Council. Veterans of past disease outbreaks have said the downsizing of staff at the NSC's Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense — a unit sometimes referred to as the White House pandemic office — in 2018 was likely to hamper the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus. "I didn't do it," Trump said when asked about the unit at a news conference to announce a national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak. "We have group of people. I could ask perhaps — my administration — but I could perhaps ask Tony [Fauci] about that because I don't know anything about it." He added, "It's the administration, perhaps they do that. You know, people let people go." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stood alongside Trump and other administration and business officials during the new conference. Fauci commented at a House hearing this week on the scrapping of the NSC unit, saying, "We worked very well with that office. It would be nice if the office was still there." Share this -







University of Texas president in isolation after wife tests positive The president of the University of Texas' main campus said Friday he was in isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus. Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement that the Austin, Texas, institution was closed and classes have been canceled after the first case of the virus was reported in "our UT community." "It is difficult for me to write this because the person who tested positive is my wife Carmel," he said. "And a second member of my family (who works at UT) is presumed to have COVID-19 as well. I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation." Fenves said he and his wife recently traveled to New York City for alumni and student events and returned Saturday. Share this -







Boston archdiocese suspends Catholic masses Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, archbishop of Boston, suspended all weekend masses in the city until further notice. The directive is effective as of 4 p.m. Saturday and applies to all archdiocesan parishes, missions and campus ministries. Baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals will be allowed to go on as planned with attendance limited to only immediate family, according to the Archdiocese of Boston. People are encouraged to participate in daily mass via broadcast using the Catholic TV channel. Click here for more details. Share this -







Europe now 'the epicenter of the pandemic,' WHO says More coronavirus cases are reported each day outside of China than China reported at the peak of its epidemic, the World Health Organization said Friday. "Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a media briefing. Read more here. Share this -







Washington's statewide school closures extended until end of April The COVID-19 outbreak is evolving quickly. We are not waiting to take the measures needed to contain it.



Today, I am expanding my school closure order to all K-12 schools statewide. They will close by Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed through at least Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/bEfkjTx0QA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 13, 2020 Share this -







Colorado announces first death Colorado announced its first coronavirus death on Friday, bringing the national death toll to 43. The patient was a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who lived in El Paso County. The state now has 72 cases. It is a sad day as we learn a Coloradan has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wOTyfW1rrB — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 13, 2020 Share this -







Movie theaters remain open, but AMC cuts capacity With few exceptions, movie theaters across North America are remaining open while Broadway theaters, sports arenas and museums close their doors to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus. While Hollywood studios have canceled most upcoming films, this weekend is going forward with a slate of new releases and holdovers. The largest chains, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are all operating, though some theaters are taking extra precautions. AMC Theaters announced Friday that it would cut audience capacity by 50 percent starting Saturday through April 30. The chain based in Leawood, Kansas, said it would do so by capping ticket sales. It also said it would limit its larger theaters to a maximum of 250 people. "AMC is taking aggressive, nationwide steps to provide additional space between guests within all its U.S. theatres," the company said in a statement. Share this -





