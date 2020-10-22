Trump says he plans to release an 'unedited preview' of that '60 Minutes' interview Trump on Thursday said he would soon be releasing an "unedited preview" of the interview he abruptly left earlier this week with CBS News' Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes." "I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted 'takeout' interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and 'magnificently brilliant' answers to their 'Q’s," he tweeted. The White House agreed to record the interview for archival purposes only. His threat came after the show released a clip Thursday morning in which Stahl asked Trump to identify his biggest domestic priority. "Well, ultimately, let me tell you, it was happening, we created the greatest economy in the history of our country. And the other side ... ," Trump said. "You know that's not true," Stahl said. "It is totally true," Trump responded. "No," Stahl said. "The priority now is to get back to normal, get back to where we were, to have the economy rage and be great with jobs and everybody be happy," Trump said. The newsmagazine also released a clip of its interview with Joe Biden, during which he said he would create a national, bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars to review the nation's court system and put together recommendations for reforms. Share this -







Trump's debate topics tonight: China and Hunter Biden Alyssa Farah, the White House director of strategic communications and assistant to the president, said expect President Trump to discuss two topics at tonight's debate: China and Hunter Biden "We need to have a real discussion on China," Farah said Thursday on Fox Business News. "Traditionally the third debate is really a foreign policy debate. But this one's got a whole lot of different topics," she said. "So the president's going to go in ready to make his case on the issues he sees as most important —the economy, holding China accountable, the economic recovery." "And I do think we are going to, whether it's asked or he has the opportunity to bring it up, he is going to get into this issue of Hunter Biden," she said. "The American people need to know if the Biden family in any way is beholden to China."







Cybersecurity company finds hacker selling info on 186 million U.S. voters WASHINGTON — A cybersecurity company says it has found a hacker selling personally identifying information of more than 200 million Americans, including the voter registration data of 186 million. The revelation underscored how vulnerable Americans are to email targeting by criminals and foreign adversaries, even as U.S. officials announced that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration data and email addresses with an eye toward interfering in the 2020 election. Much of the data identified by Trustwave, a global cybersecurity company, is publicly available, and almost all of it is the kind that is regularly bought and sold by legitimate businesses. But the fact that so many names, email addresses, phone numbers and voter registration records were found for sale in bulk on the so-called dark web underscores how easily criminals and foreign adversaries can deploy it as the FBI said Iran has done recently, by sending emails designed to intimidate voters. "An enormous amount of data about U.S. citizens is available to cyber criminals" and foreign adversaries, said Ziv Mador, vice president of security research at Trustwave, which found the material. Read more here.







Google saw evidence of fake email operation linked to Iran Google said in a statement Thursday that the tech company and others have seen evidence that an operation linked to Iran "sent inauthentic emails to people in the U.S. over the past 24 hours." "For Gmail users, our automated spam filters stopped 90% of the approximately 25,000 emails sent. Additionally, this morning we removed one video file on Drive and one video on YouTube with fewer than 30 views, and terminated the associated Google accounts," Google PR said. "We referred the matter to the FBI and will continue to work with law enforcement and others in the industry to identify and remove any related content." The FBI announced at a briefing Wednesday evening that Iranian intelligence was responsible for a recent campaign of emails sent to intimidate Florida voters. Officials also said that Russia was also working to influence the election.







'Exciting moment': Obama votes by mail, runs down instructions I just voted by mail for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. If you're planning on doing the same, follow all the instructions carefully, and drop it in the mail or at a ballot drop box right away. Here, I'll show you: pic.twitter.com/S4gg0B5RXN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 22, 2020







Iran says claims by U.S. of interference in 2020 election are 'absurd' An Iranian official rebuted claims made by U.S. officials that Iran has been interfering in the 2020 presidential election. "Unlike the U.S., Iran does not interfere in other country's elections. The world has been witnessing U.S.'s own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level," a spokesman for the Iranian mission to the U.N., Alireza Miryousefi, said Thursday. "These accusations are nothing more than another scenario to undermine voter confidence in the security of the U.S. election and are absurd. Iran has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election and no preference for the outcome," Miryousefi said. "The U.S. must end its malign and dangerous accusations against Iran." White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said that "Unlike the Obama-Biden administration, President Trump has and will always put America First. He has directed the FBI, DOJ, and defense and intel agencies to proactively monitor and thwart any attempts to interfere in US elections, and because of the great work of our law enforcement agencies we have stopped an attempt by America's adversaries to undermine our elections." This comes after the FBI announced Wednesday that Iranian intelligence was responsible for a recent campaign of emails sent to intimidate Florida voters into voting for Trump. Officials also said that Russia was working to influence the election.







Trump national security adviser says president would accept results if he loses on Nov. 3 President Donald Trump's White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien says that the president would accept the results of the election if he loses and it's called on Election Day, Nov. 3. "If he loses, of course he will," O'Brien said in an interview with Politico. "If he loses the election, I'm certain the president will transfer power over, but we've got to make sure there's no fraud in the election and we need to make sure it's a free and fair election, just like we demand of other countries overseas, we need to make the demand of ourselves." This comes as Trump has been preemptively been casting doubt on the legitimacy of the results, suggesting that mail-in ballots shouldn't count and that the Supreme Court may have to decide the outcome of the election, while also dodging questions on a peaceful transition of power should he lose.







Obama to campaign for Biden in key battleground state of Florida on Saturday President Obama will hit the campaign trail again for his former vice president on Saturday in the key battleground state of Florida, the Biden campaign announced Wednesday. Obama held his first in-person event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia in which he delivered a blistering speech against the current president, saying he has been unable to take "the job seriously." "We've got to turn out like never before. We cannot leave any doubt in this election," Obama said. "I don't care about the polls. There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election."







Cindy McCain on why she's backing Biden: 'Every time you think it couldn't get much worse, it does' Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., campaigned for Biden with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Wednesday and told voters why she believes the former vice president should be elected. "Every time you think it couldn't get much worse, it does," McCain said about why she's backing Biden during the virtual event for Minnesota Women for Biden. "And so for me I know people want to figure out why I would — I would vote for a Democrat number one, but I've known Joe Biden for 40 years," said McCain.






