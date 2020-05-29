Trump says he spoke with George Floyd's family: 'I just expressed my sorrow' WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he spoke with members of George Floyd's family, calling them "terrific people," and adding that the protests in Minneapolis were "bad for the memory" of Floyd, who died at the hands of police earlier this week. “I spoke to members of the family, terrific people, and we'll be reporting as time goes by," Trump said during an event at the White House Friday evening. “I just expressed my sorrow. That was a horrible thing to witness," Trump continued, adding that it "looked like there was no excuse for it.” Trump said that he could tell the family was "grieving very much" and that he could see that "they loved their brother.” Click here for the full story. Share this -







White House on lockdown due to protests outside Due to protests outside the White House, the press room doors have been locked and members of the media are not being allowed to leave the area. This is a developing situation and will be updated. Share this -







Wrestling coach in Washington state fired over post on George Floyd's detention Wrestling coach Dave Hollenbeck's Facebook post. Dave Hollenbeck / via Facebook A high school wrestling coach in Washington state has been fired over a post about George Floyd's getting pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer. Dave Hollenbeck, a first-year coach at Bethel High School, uploaded a photo to Facebook of himself on the floor, smiling, with a knee to the back of his neck, similar to images of Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, who died on Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes. Hollenbeck, 44, wrote in the post: "Not dead yet I'm doing this for ... police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I'm tired of it I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people.. Wake up America." Read the full story here. Share this -







Graham calls for Senate hearing on police use of force following George Floyd's death Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the Judiciary Committee chair, said Friday the panel would hold a hearing on officers' use of force following the police-involved death of George Floyd. “We intend to shine a bright light on the problems associated with Mr. Floyd’s death, with the goal of finding a better way forward for our nation," Graham said in a statement. Graham said he and ranking member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., "are appalled at what we saw and believe it is important to have a hearing as soon as possible as to how to combat this outrage." Derek Chauvin, who was fired on Tuesday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and manslaughter. “The Committee intends to call a wide variety of witnesses on the topics of better policing, addressing racial discrimination regarding the use of force, as well as building stronger bonds between communities and police," Graham said. Share this -







George Floyd and officer who kneeled on his neck had worked at same nightclub, former owner says George Floyd worked at the same local nightclub as the Minneapolis police officer who was shown on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he said, "I can't breathe." Floyd, who died in police custody after his arrest on Monday, would occasionally provide security inside El Nuevo Rodeo club, according to former owner Maya Santamaria, who has since sold the club. Floyd was a sweet man with a big smile, she recalled. "He would say, 'Hi boss lady. How you doing tonight?' Real sweet guy, lots of charisma," she said. "He was very beloved in the Latino community and certainly in his community as well." Read the full story here. Share this -







Nation's police widely condemn move used to restrain George Floyd Most of the nation's police departments have long cautioned their officers against putting pressure on the back or neck of someone lying face down during an arrest, as Minneapolis officers did to George Floyd. There's widespread agreement in law enforcement that putting a knee on someone's neck — the move fired police Officer Derek Chauvin used to restrain Floyd — is especially dangerous. "There hasn't been one person, one police chief, anyone I've talked to, who doesn't see this exactly the same way. The police officer and those who were there that day failed George Floyd," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a law enforcement-oriented think tank based in Washington. "Every police officer that looked at that video who knows anything about tactics shook their head." Read the full story here Share this -







Derek Chauvin had knee on George Floyd's neck for more than 2 minutes after he became non-responsive: charging documents State charging documents allege that former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 2 minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd became non-responsive based on law enforcement review of body-worn camera video. In total, the complaint says Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and “police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous.” The medical examiner found no findings that support diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation, the complaint says. Instead, it says that Floyd had coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease and “the combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.” The complaint says that initially Floyd was not cooperative with getting into the police vehicle and intentionally sat on ground. Share this -





