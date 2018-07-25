Feedback

Trump slams FCC for blocking Sinclair deal

The political intrigue over Sinclair's efforts to create a local TV giant continued on Tuesday night when President Donald Trump weighed in. 

In a tweet, the president blasted the Federal Communications Commission for referring Sinclair's acquisition of Tribune Media to an administrative law judge, a move that could scuttle the deal.

"So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune," Trump tweeted. "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful!"

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Sinclair first agreed to buy Tribune for $3.9 billion in May 2017 in a deal that would dramatically increase the number of Americans the company reached with its stable of local broadcast stations.

Since then, the FCC and its chairman, Ajit Pai, have been scrutinized for pushing to relax local TV ownership rules that would have limited how much Tribune that Sinclair could keep. The FCC's own Inspector General had reportedly opened an investigation into whether Pai had pursued the rule change to benefit Sinclair.

Those critiques subsided after the FCC referred the case to an administrative law judge, a move that could kill Sinclair's acquisition.

Though Trump voiced support for Sinclair in the tweet, there are indications that some of the president's friends in the conservative media world were happy to see the FCC act, though there are no indications that the president pushed Pai to end the deal.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of conservative media company Newsmax, told the New York Post that he had voiced his opposition to the Sinclair-Tribune deal directly to the president. And CNN noted that Sinclair has been seen as a growing rival to Fox News. Rupert Murdoch, executive co-chairman of Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox, reportedly talks with Trump at least once a week.

As for Tribune, the company has said it is assessing its options. It might want to talk to Cox Enterprises, which said on Tuesday it is also eyeing a sale of its interest in 14 local TV stations.

Facebook's defense team is thinning

Facebook continues to deal with fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal as well as critiques over how it handles misinformation on its platform. Now, it is losing another member of its corporate defense team.

General counsel Colin Stretch announced on Tuesday in a Facebook post that he will be leaving the company. Stretch testified before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in November  on Russia-linked propaganda that spread across Facebook during the 2016 election.

“As Facebook embraces the broader responsibility [CEO Mark Zuckerberg ] has discussed in recent months, I’ve concluded that the company and the Legal team need sustained leadership in Menlo Park," wrote Stretch, who is based in Washington D.C.

Just last month, Facebook's head of public policy and communications, Elliot Schrage, said he was departing after a decade at the company. Schrage's exit is leading to some soul searching inside the public relations department about whether to stick around, according to several sources.

Facebook's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, is reportedly set to leave the company in August. BuzzFeed on Tuesday published an internal memo  that Stamos sent to Facebook colleagues in March detailing the need for the company to change its culture in order to fix its problems.

Facebook's troubles have not yet hurt its business. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts project that the social network reached 2.25 billion monthly active users and generated revenue of $13.34 billion, according to Yahoo Finance

Jason Abbruzzese

VFW 'disappointed' that members booed journalists during Trump speech

President Donald Trump called out the media yet again during an event on Tuesday. 

Speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, Trump told the crowd assembled not to believe what they see in the news, including reporting from NBC News

"Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news," Trump said as he pointed to the back of the room. The comments drew some cheers. 

The VFW, however, did not agree. In a tweet sent after the event, the national headquarters for the VFW offered support for the media. 

"Today, we were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press during President Trump's remarks," the organization wrote. "We rely on the media to spread the VFW message, and @CNN, @NBCNews, @ABC, @FoxNews, @CBSNews, & others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there."

The statement is a rare instance in which Trump's media critiques have been directly answered by an organization that hosted him. Trump attacked the media during a 2017 speech to the Boy Scouts of America's National Scout Jamboree, drawing an apology from the organization's leader for the "political rhetoric."

The VFW, a nonprofit run by military veterans that advocates for veterans, went a step farther, naming particular media organizations in attendance (NBC News was among the organizations named) and noting that they "rely on the media to spread the VFW message."

"We were happy to have them there."

Claire Atkinson

Consumers underestimate what they spend on subscriptions

Consumers are significantly underestimating what they spend on subscriptions, according to a study from Waterstone Management Group.

The company surveyed consumers on 21 categories of subscriptions and asked them to guess what they spent on a monthly basis. Consumers' average first guess was $79 per month, and the second guess was $111.

In reality, they spent $237 per month on subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, Match and Amazon, among others. CNBC reports on study here.

Claire Atkinson

Verizon's digital video efforts ended up an expensive headache

Verizon’s ambitions in the digital video space brought it a lot of headache and expense.

The company reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and revealed that it took a pre-tax charge of $658 million on a “product realignment.”

Translation: Verizon’s closure of go90, its online video platform aimed at youngsters, lost a lot of money. Verizon also noted a stunning number for severance charges in the period: $339 million.

Corporate clear-out: Many of those in charge at Verizon have left their positions. CEO Lowell McAdam is becoming executive chairman while two other senior people — executive vice president of global operations John Stratton and executive vice president of global media Marni Walden — stepped down from their posts, leaving Oath chief executive Tim Armstrong the last man standing. Armstrong is still working hard on bringing Yahoo into Oath — acquisitions and integration costs related to that merger cost $120 million in the quarter.

What’s the future for Oath: The Information reported earlier in July that Armstrong may be considering a buyout of Oath. If that were to happen, it would be another indication that Verizon wants to focus on its wireless business.

Cord cutting: Verizon also detailed the cold winds of cord cutting on its TV business, Fios, which lost some 37,000 customers. Its internet business, however, is a source of growth, with Verizon adding 37,000 broadband subscribers.

The history: Verizon has tried hard to diversify away from its core business of selling wireless service. Verizon had talks about acquiring cable TV provider Charter and, according to court filings, also talked to Shari Redstone about CBS, but is no longer eyeing any big acquisitions. America's biggest phone company will no doubt be watching how AT&T manages to integrate its new Time Warner unit. We'll hear more about that after the closing bell when AT&T reports its numbers.

Claire Atkinson

33 million homes will cut the cord by 2018, report says

One research firm thinks the rate of cord cutting in 2018 is going to be greater than they initially expected.

A new study from eMarketer finds that as many as 33 million homes in 2018 will opt out of paying a traditional TV bill, up from its prior projection of 27.1 million (last year’s projection for 2018).

There are still 119.6 million households paying for cable or satellite TV in the United States, but eMarketer predicts that by 2022 as many as 55.1 million will be receiving their TV via the internet.

The new research suggests that the availability of quality content is supercharging the growth of the so-called over-the-top business, according to Paul Verna, an analyst eMarketer.

eMarketer isn’t the only measurement firm with this outlook. Mike Vorhaus, president of research group Magid Advisors, told USA Today in June: "We have been saying this for five or six years now, and it’s rising again. This is unstoppable. People are going to cut the cord. The $100 (pay-TV) package is going to be under deep distress."

Magid noted that 8 percent of pay-TV customers said they were "extremely likely" to cut the cord. The response the prior year was 6 percent.

Claire Atkinson

New L.A. Times owner has a hundred-year plan

It was a tale of two newspapers on Monday.

On the East Coast, Tronc laid off half of the editorial staff of the New York Daily News. On the West Coast reporters at the Los Angeles Times were busy unpacking boxes in their new office building.

The LAT's new owner, biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, acquired the paper from Tronc in February.

Soon-Shiong laid out his vision for the paper in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday.  The Los Angeles-based doctor, who hired former Wall Street Journal executive editor Norman Pearlstine to run the newspaper's editorial operation, said he had a decidedly long-term timeframe.

“I’m looking at a hundred year plan, literally," Soon-Shiong told The Guardian.

The new owner says he is ready to fight clickbait with intelligent non-partisan news coverage and notes that he does not read Buzzfeed or Mashable.

“Their audience is the advertisers," Soon-Shiong said. "My audience is the reader. I can engage you and you will pay for the value and you will come.”

He did, however, say he hopes to make money from the newspaper.

"No money, no mission," he said, quoting nuns from the Catholic missionary teachers he studied under in his youth.

Jason Abbruzzese

More than one-third of U.S. newspapers have had layoffs since 2017

The journalism industry's woes show few signs of abating. 

The Pew Research Center on Monday published a fresh look  into layoffs in the U.S. newspaper and digital media industries. Pew's analysis found that more than one-third of U.S. newspapers had at least one round of layoffs between January 2017 and April 2018, while almost one-quarter of digital news outlets had let people go in that time period. 

The report comes on the same day that Tronc laid off half of the newsroom of The New York Daily News

In total employment, the digital news industry has been more stable, while total newsroom staff at newspapers across the country declined from around 46,000 to 39,000, according to the Pew study.

Claire Atkinson

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Fox News part ways

Another member of the Fox News team is headed to the Trump administration.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of Fox News' “The Five” — who has also been romantically connected to Donald Trump Jr., is leaving the cable news channel to work on advocacy efforts for President Daonld Trump, according to several outlets. 

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Guilfoyle became a source of friction at the network, in part, because of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

"FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” the network said in a statement.

Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine is currently deputy chief of staff for communications for the Trump administration.

Claire Atkinson

Daily Beast highlights journalists' frustrations with high-powered lawyers of high-powered men

Washington Post contributor Irin Carmon had a message for everyone assembled at the Mirror Awards for journalism in June: there's a systemic problem. 

Her speech, embedded below, provides important context to a report from The Daily Beast published Thursday that several high-profile people hired a law firm to kill or soften stories about alleged sexual harassment — including the Post's story on Charlie Rose's conduct at CBS and the company's slow response. 

Carmon and Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain won the award for Best Story on Sexual Misconduct in the Media Industry for their piece on Rose.

"The stories that we have been doing are about a system," Carmon said. "The system has lawyers and a good reputation.” 

The Daily Beast story notes that authors Brittain and Carmon were not happy about those efforts.

“Indeed, the system is sitting in this room,” Carmon said at the event. “The system is still powerful men getting stories killed that I believe will one day see the light of day.”

The Daily Beast story also noted that the law firm was hired by Matt Lauer, the former "Today" host who was fired by NBC News for inappropriate sexual behavior.

Carmon, who was previously a national reporter for MSNBC and NBC News, recently joined New York Magazine as a senior correspondent  to cover a variety of women’s issues, the Supreme Court and media. The Daily Beast notes that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, currently executive producer of “60 Minutes,” was also at the Mirror Awards event.

