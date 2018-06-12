Trump slams Sanford in SC-1, backs Arrington

In his second last-minute endorsement of the afternoon, President Donald Trump is backing Katie Arrington in her primary against his sometimes-critic incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford.

What's more, his unendorsement of Sanford includes an allusion to the "hiking the Appalachian Trail" sex scandal that rocked Sanford's career and his marriage when he admitted to an extramarital affair with an Argentian woman.

It's an extraordinary push by a sitting president against an incumbent member of his own party, although the endorsement comes just three hours before polls close in South Carolina.

We wrote about Sanford's last minute ad campaign yesterday here.

Arrington has been running ads highlighting Sanford’s criticisms of the president and saying she’ll “work with President Trump, not against him."

And she’s been making her own digs at the extramarital affair that earned Sanford national ridicule in 2009. "Mark Sanford and the career politicians cheated on us," she says in another ad. "Bless his heart, but it's time for Mark Sanford to take a hike. For real this time."