Carnival Cruises offers ships as hospitals for non-coronavirus patients Carnival Cruises said Thursday that it was offering its ships to serve as temporary hospitals for non-coronavirus patients in an effort to free up hospital beds. "These temporary cruise ship hospital rooms can be quickly converted to install and connect remote patient monitoring devices over the ship's high-speed network – providing cardiac, respiratory, oxygen saturation and video monitoring capabilities," the company said. President Donald Trump announced earlier Thursday that he had spoken with Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and that Arison offered his ships as "floating hospitals." The ships have seven intensive care units with ventilators and all of its rooms allow for self-isolation if necessary, the company added.







'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim says he tested positive Ready for a fight? I am.

Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you'd like to hear a little about my experience. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 19, 2020







Numbers continue to spike in New York City More than 3,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York City, marking another significant spike in tracking the deadly disease, authorities said Thursday. There have been 3,615 positive tests to go along with 22 deaths during the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. There had been 1,871 reported cases in America's largest city, officials had said Wednesday. There had been 10 reported dead on Tuesday. Just In: NYC updates positive COVID-19 cases, 3,615 cases citywide 22 fatalities By borough: 1,030 in Brooklyn 980 in Queens 976 in Manhattan 436 in the Bronx 165 on Staten Island More: https://t.co/6dECc4I7Jm — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 19, 2020

3,615 cases citywide

22 fatalities



By borough:

1,030 in Brooklyn

980 in Queens

976 in Manhattan

436 in the Bronx

165 on Staten Island



More: https://t.co/6dECc4I7Jm — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 19, 2020 Share this -







Connecticut delays primary to June In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd. I will provide more information later today. #COVID19 #2020Primaries — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 19, 2020







San Francisco says bicycle repair shops are essential during shutdown San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Thursday that bicycle repair shops may remain open during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as the city continues to refine what it means to be "essential." Outdoor exercise is allowed in San Francisco under Breed's public health order shutting down non-essential activities, but bike shops had generally closed their doors when the order took effect Tuesday. Clarification for those who have asked: just as auto repair shops are considered essential so people can conduct essential travel, so are bicycle repair shops and mobile bicycle repair companies. Social distancing and consistent cleaning requirements continued to be required. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 19, 2020







Testing for coronavirus, and number of positive tests, spike at VA As of Thursday, the Veterans Health Administration has administered more than 848 tests nationwide, and recorded 83 total positive test results and one death in the Portland, Oregon, VA system. That is a more than 150 percent increase in the number of reported tests from the total released by the VA Wednesday, and a nearly 100 percent increase in the number of positive test results. The death number has not changed since March 14, when that first death occurred.







Photo: Shopping for the Persian New Year An woman wears a protective face mask and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus, as she walks in Tajrish market, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday. West Asia News Agency / via Reuters







How long has coronavirus really been in New York City? The New York City Department of Health has published data showing that influenza-like illness reports to city emergency rooms began to increase starting March 1, which the agency is calling "unusual" and is investigating. In addition, the number of pneumonia admissions to city ERs rose concurrently with the flu symptoms. The two increases occurred a month after flu-like cases started to decrease in ERs. In other words, once the regular flu died down, did the new jump signify the arrival of COVID-19?






