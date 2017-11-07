Feedback

Trump Is Still Attacking Democrats, Republicans and Everyone in Between. Status: Not Kept.

In his victory speech, President Donald Trump vowed to work with his critics and unite the nation.

But in the year since that pledge, Trump has attacked pro football players, late-night television hosts, the widow of a slain U.S. soldier, Democrats, Republicans, his own Cabinet, the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the midst of hurricane recovery, judges, and more.

On a policy front, there's been little evidence of effort to reach out to Democratic lawmakers outside of one frenzy-inducing meeting in September about DACA that did not lead to any movement on the issue in in Congress. Democratic lawmakers have largely closed ranks, voting unanimously against Trump-endorsed plans to dismantle Obamacare, for example. 

Additionally, Trump blindsided his own military when he announced he’d discharge all transgender troops and bar them from serving, despite the military’s own plans to integrate transgender troops after they’d found it would not significantly alter readiness or care costs. A court temporarily blocked the ban, declaring that it was based on “disapproval of transgender people generally,” not military readiness.

One of Trump’s more generous donors, Bob McNair, owner of the National Football League’s Houston Texans called Trump’s NFL attacks “divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now.”

And two past presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — appeared to condemn Trump without naming him in a pair of recent speeches.

“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” Bush said.

 

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Unity

Trump Is Still Attacking Democrats, Republicans and Everyone in Between. Status: Not Kept.

In his victory speech, President Donald Trump vowed to work with his critics and unite the nation.

But in the year since that pledge, Trump has attacked pro football players, late-night television hosts, the widow of a slain U.S. soldier, Democrats, Republicans, his own Cabinet, the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the midst of hurricane recovery, judges, and more.

On a policy front, there's been little evidence of effort to reach out to Democratic lawmakers outside of one frenzy-inducing meeting in September about DACA that did not lead to any movement on the issue in in Congress. Democratic lawmakers have largely closed ranks, voting unanimously against Trump-endorsed plans to dismantle Obamacare, for example. 

Additionally, Trump blindsided his own military when he announced he’d discharge all transgender troops and bar them from serving, despite the military’s own plans to integrate transgender troops after they’d found it would not significantly alter readiness or care costs. A court temporarily blocked the ban, declaring that it was based on “disapproval of transgender people generally,” not military readiness.

One of Trump’s more generous donors, Bob McNair, owner of the National Football League’s Houston Texans called Trump’s NFL attacks “divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now.”

And two past presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — appeared to condemn Trump without naming him in a pair of recent speeches.

“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” Bush said.

 

advertisement

Top stories

Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
Texas Gunman Devin Kelley Escaped from Mental Health Facility in 2012 Texas Gunman Devin Kelley Escaped from Mental Health Facility in 2012 Texas Gunman Devin Kelley Escaped from Mental Health Facility in 2012

Church Gunman Escaped from Mental Health Facility in 2012

Texas Church Shooting
Jonathan Bachman / Reuters
Texas Church Shooting: Who Were the Victims of the Sutherland Springs Massacre?
Photo

Who Were the Victims of the Texas Church Shooting?

Texas Church Shooting
Disney's Punishment of The Los Angeles Times Causes a Backlash

Disney's Punishment of a Newspaper Causes a Backlash

U.S. news
Trump Cites Progress on North Korea Crisis, Urges Kim Jong Un: 'Make a Deal'

Trump to North Korea: Let's 'Make a Deal'

World
Trump Says Chicago Is Proof Gun Laws Don't Work. Researchers Disagree.

Trump Cites Chicago to Say Gun Control Doesn't Work. Researchers Disagree.

Texas Church Shooting
advertisement
Joe Mitchell / Reuters
Texas Church Shooting Survivors Recall Hiding Under Pew as Gunman Fired Texas Church Shooting Survivors Recall Hiding Under Pew as Gunman Fired Texas Church Shooting Survivors Recall Hiding Under Pew as Gunman Fired Texas Church Shooting Survivors Recall Hiding Under Pew as Gunman Fired

Church Shooting Survivors Hid Under Pew as Gunman Fired

Texas Church Shooting
Manhattan D.A. Plans to Present Harvey Weinstein Case to Grand Jury Next Week: Sources

Manhattan D.A. to Present Weinstein Case to Grand Jury Next Week

NBC New York
Texas Church Shooting: Long Road to Recovery for Wounded 5-Year-Old Boy

5-Year-Old Survives After Being Shot 5 Times at Church

Texas Church Shooting
NBC/WSJ Poll: In 'Trump Counties,' More Say U.S. Is Worse Off Than Better Off

Poll: In 'Trump Counties,' More Say U.S. Is Worse Off

Meet the Press
How to Fix iPhone Bug in the Blink of an I
Video

How to Fix iPhone Bug in the Blink of an I

TODAY.com
NSA Critic Bill Binney Says Trump Pushed Meeting With CIA's Pompeo

Conspiracy Theorist Says Trump Pushed Meeting With CIA Chief

Elections
Scotland Apologizes to Gay Men for Historical Convictions

Scotland Apologizes to Gay Men for Historical Convictions

NBC OUT
Syria Will Sign the Paris Climate Accord, Official Says

Syria to Sign the Paris Climate Accord, Making U.S. Only Outlier

World
Camp Humphreys Offers Taste of Home to U.S. Troops in South Korea

Trump Visits U.S. Military Base on the Front Line of North Korea Crisis

Military