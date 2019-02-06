Trump takes a swipe at Mueller investigation

He didn’t call it a "witch hunt." But Trump took a veiled swipe at special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation while calling for unity and touting his administration’s domestic accomplishments on jobs and the economy.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations,” he said. “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

It's reminiscent of President Richard Nixon criticizing the Watergate investigation in his 1974 State of the Union speech, in which he said, "One year of Watergate is enough."

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and presidential historian Michael Beschloss swiftly rebutted the president in tweets on Twitter.

"What the President calls 'ridiculous partisan investigations' the American people call the search for truth," Deutch said.

Beschloss chimed in: "Nixon in 1974 waited until near the end of his State of the Union to insist that the Watergate investigation be called off."