Stand-ins prepare for presidential debate Stand-ins for President Trump, Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker participate in a rehearsal for Thursday's final presidential debate. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters







Some Florida voters receive threatening emails about election Voters in Florida's Alachua County received emails Tuesday threatening them into voting for President Trump next month. While the email came from the domain officialproudboys.com, it is unclear who is actually behind the account. The Proud Boys are a far-right extremist group Trump told to "stand back and stand by" during the first presidential debate. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections released a statement explaining they were "aware of multiple instances of voter intimidation via email" and were working with multiple law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to learn more. Um, did anyone else get a threatening email from Proud Boys about voting? @ACLU (I redacted my precious address which they listed in the email) pic.twitter.com/Pu4lm39C3w — Marisol Ana (@MariMarvelosa) October 20, 2020 There is no evidence of a data breach at this time; Florida is one of many states that provides a database of register voters upon request.







Ahead of the debate, Harris says Biden doesn't talk 'about other people's kids' While President Trump has been telegraphing that he plans to go after Joe Biden's son Hunter at Thursday's debate, Sen. Kamala Harris suggested the former vice president will go high. Asked Wednesday how her running mate was preparing for the debate and likely personal attacks from the president, Harris told reporters in North Carolina, "You know, one of the things I love about Joe Biden ... he doesn't take on or talk about other people's kids." During their first debate last month, Biden appeared to restrain himself after Trump questioned the younger Biden's business dealings. After saying "my son did nothing wrong" at the energy company where he'd worked, Biden said, "We want talk about families and ethics? I don't want to do that — his family we could talk about all night," referring to the Trump family. Biden then reined himself in, turned to the camera and said, "This is not about my family or his family. This is about your family — the American people." Trump "doesn't want to talk about what you need," Biden said.







Loeffler's challenger casts his ballot in Atlanta Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, who is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, waits in line at State Farm Arena to cast his ballot Wednesday in Atlanta. Warnock has assailed Loeffler for associating herself with a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and made racist remarks.







N.H. attorney general rejects state GOP's request to bar remote college students from absentee voting New Hampshire's attorney general has rejected the state Republican party's request to stop remote college students from absentee voting. Once a student establishes residence in the state, "the student does not lose his or her domicile due to temporary absence," the attorney general's office wrote in a letter to state and party leaders that it released to NBC News. The statement upheld guidance from the state's Democratic Party on the right of university students studying virtually outside of New Hampshire to vote in the state. The state Democratic Party praised the attorney general's response. "New Hampshire Republicans are so scared to face voters with their plots to repeal health care and overturn Roe v. Wade and their failed chaotic mismanagement of COVID that instead of trying to persuade Granite Staters to vote for them, the only thing they can do is to attempt to pull out every trick in their voter suppression playbook to stop people who don't agree with them from voting," state Democratic Party spokesperson Holly Shulman said in a statement. The state Republican Party did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.







Maryland man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Biden, Harris A man in Maryland was arrested in charges of threatening to kill Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Justice Department said Wednesday. On Oct. 4, James Dale Reed, 42, left a threatening note on a doorstep of a home in Frederick, Md., that displayed yard signs in support of Biden and Harris, the department said. "We are the ones with those scary guns. We are the ones your children have nightmares about," the letter stated, according to DOJ. The letter went on to directly threaten Biden and Harris, DOJ said. A Ring doorbell video recorded the letter being left and Reed was identified, the criminal complaint said. Reed admitted to writing and delivering the letter, after previously denying his involvement, according to the DOJ. "We take these types of threats extremely seriously. Such threats to commit violence are illegal and have no place in our democracy, and we will hold accountable those who make them," U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said.







24 years ago today, Bill Clinton's approval rating was on its way up The year was 1996, and incumbent Bill Clinton faced challengers Bob Dole and Ross Perot in a three-way race. In the late stages of the contest, Clinton's approval rating climbed from the low 50s in August 1996 to 60 percent in January 1997. The October 19-22, 1996, poll had Clinton at 56 percent, with a margin of error of 3.09 percent. In comparison, the most-recent approval poll for President Donald Trump shows 44 percent of Americans approving of his performance. See the full numbers for all recent presidents on the presidential approval poll tracker, and see the NBC News Polling HQ here.






