Trump tweets that the favor was meant to be for the U.S. President Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday to offer a take on what he meant by asking Ukraine's newly elected leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, for a "favor" on their July 25th phone call. ...."I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people....." This, based on what I have seen, is their big point - and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!). The Democrats should apologize to the American people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019







Article II: Impeachment 101 — Wednesday, December 4th Four constitutional law experts testified in the House Judiciary Committee's first hearing in the inquiry on Wednesday, treating lawmakers and the public to a lesson on impeachment. Guest Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, walks through how Democrats and Republicans used their witnesses to argue the constitutional case for and against impeaching President Donald Trump. Click here to listen







Who is Norm Eisen, the lawyer doing the questioning for the Judiciary Committee? The lawyer leading the questioning of the witnesses in the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment inquiry is Norman Eisen, a former ethics official in the Obama administration and a longtime Trump critic. The panel's Democratic leadership announced it was hiring Eisen as one of two "oversight counsels" in February. The pair was retained to consult on "oversight and policy issues within the committee's jurisdiction." A Harvard Law School graduate and former classmate of Barack Obama, Eisen spent over a decade in private practice in Washington, D.C., before co-founding Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group, in 2003. In 2009, Eisen was named special counsel for ethics and government reform in the Obama White House, and is credited with the decision to put the White House visitor logs online. He was later named ambassador to the Czech Republic by Obama. Eisen has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration's ethical standards, and represented CREW in a court battle charging that the president was violating the Constitution's emoluments clause. In 2018, he and two other lawyers wrote an article arguing that Trump had obstructed justice in the Mueller investigation — a charge Mueller addressed in his report by saying it was not clear that Trump did not obstruct justice.







Schiff on who '-1' is: 'We don't know for sure' House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday that investigators have been stymied in attempts to uncover who the "-1" in the White House was on the other end of the phone with Rudy Giuliani. "The short answer is we don't know for sure," Schiff told Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC. "We have been trying to get records from the White House, which has been unwilling not only to share them with us, but looks like unwilling to share them with witnesses like their own Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland." Earlier in the day, the committee released a summary report of the evidence it has collected in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Over the course of a couple of days in August, Giuliani received several calls from a blocked White House number that showed up on his records as "-1." "It is worth noting, however, that Rudy Giuliani has one client in the White House," Schiff said. "And, of course, that's the president."







House Intelligence Committee votes to send report on Trump and Ukraine to Judiciary The House Intelligence Committee voted 13-9 in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday evening to send the report to the Judiciary. Those proceedings will start on Wednesday with a hearing that explores the constitutional grounds for impeachment.







Article II Bonus: The Report - Tuesday, Dec. 3 There is a bonus episode of Article II today and it’s live. Here is a link: Today on the podcast, Steve Kornacki tells you what you need to know about the House Intelligence Committee report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Steve explains: “The President’s Misconduct” – what the report says about the President’s use of his public office for private personal gain

“The President’s Obstruction of the House of Representatives’ Impeachment Inquiry” – what the report says about the White House efforts to ignore subpoenas and intimidate witnesses

Republican response

What happens next as the investigations heads to the House Judiciary Committee Share this -







Giuliani mystery phone calls, texts uncovered by Democrats' impeachment report Who in the White House budget office called Rudy Giuliani on an August afternoon, and what did they have to talk about for 13 minutes? House impeachment investigators were unable to answer either question in their report released Tuesday by Democrats on the Intelligence Committee. But the call — and more than a dozen others and texts between President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and White House numbers — showed up in AT&T and Verizon records obtained by the House. Call logs between Giuliani, budget office revealed in impeachment report 06:51 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declined to say how the House obtained the phone records. It's unclear what legitimate purpose the president's personal lawyer would have to speak at length with the White House Office of Management and Budget. But the revelation is likely to fuel arguments from House Democrats that Giuliani was intimately involved in a scheme to use U.S. taxpayer dollars as leverage to advance the Trump's personal political interests. Read the story.







ANALYSIS: Democrats ready to explain why Trump should be impeached Americans heard last month what President Donald Trump did in his dealings with Ukraine. Now, House Democratic officials say, it's time to nail the case for why his actions demand impeachment. "Foreign cheating," Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., explained in a telephone interview with NBC News Tuesday. "Everyone understands that." Trump, House Democrats and the rest of the nation have a lot riding on whether the transition — from the facts established by the House Intelligence Committee's Ukraine scandal inquiry to the Judiciary Committee's consideration of their implications on Trump's fitness to serve as president — delivers for Congress the open-and-shut case that a plurality of Americans believe already is evident. The fate of Trump's presidency, his reelection hopes, the makeup of the next Congress and the ability of the three branches of government to check and balance power under the Constitution all hang in the balance as the Judiciary Committee opens its first hearing Wednesday. Read the full analysis.






