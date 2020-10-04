Trump tweets his appreciation of supporters outside hospital I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020 Share this -







Biden says he'll still debate Trump next week 'if scientists say it's safe' Joe Biden said Monday that he remained committed to debating President Trump in their scheduled face-off next week as long as scientists approve. "If the scientists say that it's safe, the distances are safe, then I think that's fine," Biden told reporters before boarding a plane to Florida for a campaign event. "I'll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do," he added. The next presidential debate between Biden and Trump is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla., and is slated to have a town hall format. As of Monday morning, Trump remained hospitalized for Covid-19.







Two White House residence employees tested positive three weeks ago Two members of the White House residence staff tested positive for the coronavirus roughly three weeks ago, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Sunday. The official said the employees do not have regular contact with President Donald Trump, who along with the first lady, several aides and other Republican officials have tested positive for the virus. Additional information about the employees, whose positive tests were first reported by the New York Times, was not immediately available. White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on the staff members but said the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread." Asked how residence staff are being protected while first lady Melania Trump convalesces there, her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that "every precaution is being taken" to ensure their safety.







Trump criticized by medical experts after leaving hospital to drive past supporters Trump briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive past a group of supporters, a move that medical experts and Democrats swiftly criticized as "insanity." The president posted a video to his Twitter account around 5:15 p.m. announcing that he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street." A few minutes later, the presidential motorcade slowly drove by the perimeter of the hospital, where a crowd had been gathering since Friday night. Trump was seen through the window of an SUV waving and wearing what appeared to be a cloth mask, as opposed to a more protective N95 mask. The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and Sunday's drive was no exception. At least two other people could be seen in the car with Trump. The unannounced trip sparked backlash from several prominent Democratic lawmakers and some doctors not involved in his care, who accused Trump of unnecessarily putting Secret Service agents at risk. Read more here.







Trump thanks supporters outside hospital and suggests he may go greet them pic.twitter.com/0Bm9W2u1x7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020






