Trump Tweets Support for Ed Gillespie

President Donald Trump, currently on an 11-day, multi-country trip to Asia, promised on Monday that Virginia's economy would boom if voters chose the Republican gubernatorial candidate at the polls. 

Last month, former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for Gillespie's opponent, Democrat Ralph Northam. 

Looking for a National Bellwether? Watch Virginia's Statehouse Races.

The most useful elections to follow on Tuesday could be the ones off most political journalists' radar: All 100 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates are up for grabs, and the results could be a good harbinger of the high-stakes 2018 midterms.

How many seats Democrats gain on Tuesday could tell us whether they are on track to win the House next year.

Election Day 2017: What You Need to Know

Hello, and thank you for spending Election Night 2017 with us. NBC News politics reporters and editors will be live blogging throughout the day and into the evening Tuesday. 

Here’s what you need to know about the four biggest races, and what to watch for as the returns come in.

New Jersey Governor's Race: Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno vs. Democrat Phil Murphy

New Jersey elections have often elevated centrists, but not this time. The New Jersey gubernatorial race is a battle of partisans. Progressive Democratic candidate Murphy leads the state's Republican lieutenant governor, the unpopular retiring Gov. Chris Christie’s former running mate, in the polls.

What to watch: How do voters decide on key issues? Murphy said he’d support becoming a sanctuary state "if need be" to protect undocumented immigrants; former prosecutor and sheriff Guadagno accused him of protecting criminals. Taxes are the other big talker, with Murphy saying he’ll raise them to pay for his priorities, while Guadagno says she won’t run for a second term if she doesn’t cut the property tax. 

Virginia Governor's Race: Republican Ed Gillespie vs. Democrat Ralph Northam 

Virginia’s gubernatorial race has the potential to be a squeaker. Polls have showed the race tighteningrapidly with Gillespie closing the gap on Northam, who was leading by double digits early last month.

What to watch: Trump has loomed over this contest, with Gillespie promising to protect Confederate statues and running TV ads highlighting MS-13 gang violence, and it could be a measure of how Virginians' feel about the president. Most likely voters in the Washington Post-Schar School poll said their view of president was important to their decision.

Utah's 3rd Congressional District: Republican John Curtis holds lead in crowded race

Utah’s 3rd Congressional district will go to the polls to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who left Congress this summer. Republican nominee John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, is the favorite in the red district; he faces Democrat Kathie Allen, new moderate conservative party United Utah candidate Jim Bennett, one Libertarian, an independent and two approved write-in candidates.

What to watch: Does United Utah garner a substantial share of the vote? This is the first time the newly-formed party will appear on a general election ballot.

New York City Mayoral Race: Incumbent Democrat Bill de Blasio vs. a slew of small challengers

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is likely headed toward re-election in New York City despite limited time on the campaign trail and less than stellar approval ratings. He's got four opponents, including Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman. An NBC 4 New York/Marist poll saw 58 percent of likely voters citywide supporting de Blasio, with just 16 percent supporting Malliotakis. 

What to watch: Just how many people vote against this unpopular, but powerful, incumbent. 

Texas Church Shooter Had Threatened Mother-In-Law

Commerce Secretary Ross Denies Concealing Russian Business Ties

