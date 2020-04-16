Trump unveils three-phase plan for states to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states A driver at a coronavirus mobile testing site at Lincoln Park in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 10, 2020. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images Officials across the nation are racing to provide coronavirus tests to diagnose infections and to identify recovered patients with antibodies that may help others battle the disease. But some COVID-19 antibody tests, including those being used by public health departments in Denver and Los Angeles and provided to urgent care centers in Maryland and North Carolina, were supplied by Chinese manufacturers that are not approved by China's Center for Medical Device Evaluation, a unit of the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), the country's equivalent to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, NBC News has found. Two U.S. companies — Premier Biotech of Minneapolis and Aytu Bioscience of Colorado — have been distributing the tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, according to health officials, FDA filings, and a spokesman for one of the Chinese manufacturers. Read the full story here. Share this -







Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt off the coast of Southern California on April 30, 2017. Paul L. Archer / AFP - Getty Images The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus." Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy.







Another 55 fatalities in Los Angeles County A drive-thru testing center in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 13, 2020. Kevin Winter / Getty Images At least 55 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes linked to coronavirus, health officials said Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of record-high fatalities. The death toll from the pandemic had reached 455 by early Thursday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Of the 55 new confirmed fatalities, 43 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.







Tea party-style protests break out across the country against stay-at-home orders Protesters shout at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Monday, April 13, 2020. Joshua A. Bickel / Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY NETWORK Across the nation, protests against the stay-at-home orders that health experts say are needed to save lives are taking place, with more set for the coming days. This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order. In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests. Read the full story here.






