Trump urges Congress to choose between 'greatness or gridlock'

It's accurate for Trump to say that ISIS can claim just a fraction of the territory it once did.

All but about 1 percent of the territory that ISIS once controlled is now gone, according to Brett McGurk, the now-former special presidential envoy to the coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

But the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that “while Islamic State territorial control has been reduced to minor pockets of rural Iraq, the group was still carrying out an average of 75 attacks per month in 2018."

And in the annual “Worldwide Threat Assessment,” released in January, U.S. intelligence officials concluded that “ISIS still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria, and it maintains eight branches, more than a dozen networks, and thousands of dispersed supporters around the world, despite significant leadership and territorial losses."

One such attack is particularly raw: Four Americans were among those killed by an explosion in Manbij, Syria, on January 16. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.

Additionally, military officials have warned that — without sustained pressure from the U.S. — ISIS could regain that lost territory.

In January, NBC News reported on a draft Pentagon report warning that ISIS is intent on reconstituting a physical caliphate and that the terror group could retake lost land in six to 12 months if there is no military pressure preventing them from doing so.

“Nobody is declaring mission accomplished” in the fight against ISIS, McGurk said in early December. Then, after Trump announced on Dec. 19 that U.S. troops would withdraw from Syria, tweeting that ISIS had been “defeated,” McGurk resigned. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also resigned in the wake of that decision.