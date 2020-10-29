Trump wants credit for 'fastest GDP growth in history.' Here's a reality check. In the final sprint to Election Day, Trump is gearing up to tout an expected surge in third-quarter economic growth as evidence of "the great American comeback" in the hope of snatching another come-from-behind victory. The number is projected to be historic: Economists expect GDP to increase by about 25 percent to 30 percent. And Trump is likely to take full credit for the growth and use it as his final pitch to persuade voters that the country is fully on the mend with a V-shape recovery. But the reality is more complicated. Read more here. Share this -







Two tight House races with Latina Democratic incumbents draw national attention Two of the most closely watched congressional races in the country involve incumbent Latinas who were "firsts" to get elected to their seats and are now facing tight battles. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., was the first South American-born member of Congress and Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M., was the first woman and Latina elected in her district. Both were elected in 2018 when the number of Latina women in the House of Representatives increased by five. In 2020, Latinos make up a pivotal voting group and the largest minority group in the electorate, at 32 million. Read more here.






