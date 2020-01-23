Trump wasn't bragging about obstructing Congress, White House spokesman says President Donald Trump wasn't "bragging" about obstructing Congress when he told reporters "we have all the material" in the impeachment case, a White House spokesman said Thursday. "That's a ridiculous allegation," Hogan Gidley told NBC News' Hallie Jackson. Trump made the remark while commenting on his impeachment trial after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We're doing very well," he said. "I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." Some Democrats, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida, said the comment proved the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress. Demings, one of the House managers prosecuting the case against Trump, described the charge as "covering up witnesses and documents from the American people." "This morning the president not only confessed to it, he bragged about it," Demings tweeted Wednesday. Gidley maintained that Trump wasn't bragging about withholding materials, and was saying that the facts favored the White House's side. "What the president was clearly saying was that the evidence is all on our side. We'll get a chance to present our case in the days ahead, and you'll all see it," Gidley said. When Jackson noted that Trump said "we have the materials," Gidley responded, "All the evidence, all the material, the evidence to prove the president has done nothing wrong and get a complete and total exoneration." Share this -







Where are they now? Key players in the impeachment saga Given we're hearing so many of these names again on the Senate floor during this impeachment trial, here's a primer on where key players in the saga are now: Rudy Giuliani: While not a formal part of the president's impeachment defense team, he's still part of the broader outside team and appeared on Fox this week to defend the president and discuss the Parnas situation. Fiona Hill: Her representative says she has returned to the Brookings Institution, where she was a senior fellow on Europe prior to joining the Trump administration. Yuri Lutsenko: He's no longer a Ukrainian government official and as of October, had relocated to London, saying he wanted to study English there. In October, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations opened a criminal investigation into Lutsenko or potential abuse of power. Like Shokin, he's continued to cooperate with Giuliani, giving him a new interview in December while Giuliani was in Europe. Tim Morrison: He is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute after leaving his National Security Council position this fall. Alexander Vindman: We believe Vindman remains detailed to the National Security Council from the Department of Defense, although Amb. Robert O'Brien suggested in November he would be rotated out at some point. Vindman's attorney previously has said publicly that he is on that detail until July. Lev Parnas: He's under federal indictment in the Southern District of New York on campaign finance charges and on house arrest in Miami (but has received special dispensation to travel for those media interviews he's been conducting and to meet with his attorneys in New York.) Viktor Shokin: He retired as a prosecutor and living in Ukraine. He's believed to be in poor health. Giuliani said in December that he was "not healthy" and had difficulty traveling. He's continued to cooperate with Giuliani, giving him a new interview in December while Giuliani was in Europe. Gordon Sondland: He remains U.S. Ambassador to the E.U., where — per The Washington Post — he's trying to lay low and go about his usual business in Brussels. Bill Taylor: He left his position the top diplomat in Ukraine on Jan. 1 as well as the State Department. Kurt Volker: He resigned under pressure during the impeachment saga from his post running the McCain Institute, but he's remained as senior international advisor at BGR Group, a DC public affairs and lobbying shop. Jennifer Williams: We believe Williams remains on that detail to the vice president's office from the State Department, a rotation that began April 1. The vice president's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her current status. Marie Yovanovitch: The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is a senior State Department fellow at Georgetown's Walsh School of Foreign Service in the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy, but is not teaching classes this semester.







ANALYSIS: What a witness vote would tell the Senate about Trump's use — or abuse — of power The lesson of this impeachment so far for President Trump and his successors is that there are major strategic and tactical advantages in simply refusing to send witnesses and documents to Congress. Not only has the president benefited from blocking the evidence itself, but his defenders have argued — compellingly in the minds of some observers — that House Democrats' case against him on both articles of impeachment is weaker because they did not wait to see if courts would compel testimony and the production of documents at issue. But it's not clear that the president, who has said that Article II of the Constitution gives him unlimited power, would abide by either a Senate vote to subpoena witnesses (from another Article I branch) or a Supreme Court ruling requiring their participation (from the Article III branch). President Andrew Jackson is reported to have said, likely apocryphally, that Chief Justice John Marshall didn't have the physical power to enforce one of his rulings. What the Senate would find out from voting to compel witness testimony is whether Trump's view of his own power is so great that it extends beyond defying just the Democratic-led House. It would get a feel for whether, during a trial over allegations that he is a threat to the republic because of his use of power, Trump would also defy a legal order from the Republican-led Senate, as he arguably did when he ignored both chambers of Congress by freezing funds appropriated for Ukraine's defense and shifted money to build a border wall last year.







Will Saturday be a shorter day? Republican Senators say there are ongoing discussions about whether Saturday's impeachment trial session — which will include the opening arguments from the WH counsel — may start earlier in the day, and could be shorter, than the sessions we've seen this week. - @KyleAlexStewart — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 23, 2020






