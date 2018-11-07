Trump watching midterm results with friends and family, White House says

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are watching election results with "friends and family" at the White House residence tonight.

In a statement, she touted the president's rally schedule and leadership that fueled "an extraordinary ground game geared toward defying midterm history and protecting the GOP’s majorities."

"The president and first lady look forward to watching the results come in with friends and family in the White House residence," she added.