Trump Still Plans to Visit Puerto Rico

The president's scheduled trip to Puerto Rico is still on, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told NBC News on Monday morning.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he'd head to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to oversee the recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory, where millions of citizens were left without power and, a week later, nearly half the island's residents still do not have a potable water source.

The president is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m. EST from the White House after his daily intelligence briefing.