Trump's former top Russia aide set to testify in impeachment inquiry
Fiona Hill, who until August served as President Donald Trump's top Russia analyst, is set to testify to the House privately on Monday under subpoena as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president.
Hill plans to tell Congress that Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland circumvented the administration to pursue a shadow foreign policy on Ukraine, a person familiar with her expected testimony told NBC News last week.
A former senior White House official told NBC News that Hill's appearance has caused concern among those close to Trump because she played a central role in the administration's Russian and Ukrainian policy. Read more about her expected testimony.
What are the allegations against Trump?
Ambassador to E.U. to testify he doesn't know why Ukraine aid was held up
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify to Congress this week that he did not know why United States military assistance to Ukraine was held up nor who ordered it, according to a person with knowledge of Sondland’s testimony.
Sondland, who is under subpoena from the House, plans to testify before the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry on Thursday. Read more about his expected testimony.
