Trump's Navy chief 'shot the messenger,' Biden says Joe Biden slammed the decision by the Navy Thursday to relieve the captain on the USS Theodore Roosevelt after he alerted military leaders that there was a COVID-19 outbreak on the ship. "Donald Trump's Acting Navy Secretary shot the messenger — a commanding officer who was faithful to both his national security mission and his duty to care for his sailors, and who rightly focused attention on a broader concern about how to maintain military readiness during this pandemic," Biden, the leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said in a statement. The commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, sent a letter to Navy leadership last week in which he shared his concerns about what was unfolding on his ship. The letter, however, was leaked to the media and then Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Thursday that Crozier was relieved from his role aboard the ship. Biden said, "The Navy sent a chilling message to the rest of the fleet about speaking truth to power. The poor judgment here belongs to the Trump Administration, not a courageous officer trying to protect his sailors."







Death toll in Spain nears 11,000 Spain's death toll neared 11,000 on Friday, and more than half of the deaths occurred in the past seven days. Spain now has more infections than any other country in Europe with almost 118,000 cases and is second only to the United States in total cases. Spanish Health Ministry data showed that 7,472 of those infections had been in the past 24 hours. The ministry reported 932 deaths on Friday, 18 less than its daily record of 950 the day before. Nearby Italy, which has now been surpassed by Spain in number of cases, has about 115,000 reported cases as of Friday morning. The hard-hit country has started to see infections leveling off after weeks of nationwide shutdown.







Army Corps chief says N.Y.'s Javits Center is safe as it prepares for COVID-19 patients Army Corps of Engineers commander talks about setting up 'pop-up' hospitals April 3, 2020 04:58 Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, said Friday that his team of engineers will have to go into Manhattan's Javits Center to make changes now that COVID-19 patients are expected to go there for treatment. The convention center had been converted into a 2,500-bed emergency facility to handle non-COVID-19 patients to provide relief to existing hospitals in New York City. On Thursday, however, at the request of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, President Donald Trump approved the use of the facility for coronavirus patients as well. "There's probably got to be some modifications made," Semonite said on NBC's "TODAY" show. "I've asked my engineers to go in and re-look the pressure settings in the building. Javits is actually sectionable, there's a bunch of great big areas that we can actually change the pressure in some." Semonite said, "I don't see a safety problem right now in Javits." The lieutenant general also explained how the Army Corps of Engineers has been able to develop a standard design, authorized by the federal government, to build emergency hospitals. Those designs can then be shared with states and local areas to convert hotels and college dorms into emergency facilities.







'Hello in there': John Prine still 'very ill' in ICU John Prine performs at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on Oct. 1, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. Rich Fury / Getty Images file Singer-songwriter John Prine remains 'very ill' in intensive care with pneumonia in both lungs, his wife said in an update on the influential musician's condition. "This is John's 8th day in ICU," Fiona Whelan Prine wrote on Twitter on Thursday night. "He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing." The family of the songwriter of "Angel from Montgomery" and "Sam Stone" revealed Sunday that he had been hospitalized since March 26 with COVID-19. Fiona Prine said Thursday that he was put on a ventilator Saturday and has pneumonia in both lungs. "He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him."







Britain's Prince Charles opens London's new coronavirus hospital Britain's Prince Charles, who recently recovered from COVID-19, opened London's newest hospital on Friday, created in just nine days, to help the capital cope with the coronavirus outbreak. "It's a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work," said the prince, who joined by video link from his home in Scotland. "An example, if ever one was needed, of how the impossible can be made possible." The NHS Nightingale Hospital will provide 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen at an east London conference center, with the potential to increase to 4,000 beds. Similar field hospitals will open in other U.K. cities including Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol, according to NHS England. "It is symbolic of the selfless care and devoted service taking place in innumerable settings, with countless individuals, throughout the United Kingdom."



Switzerland's Matterhorn mountain illuminated with message of hope Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn mountain in the alpine resort of Zermatt is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter to send a message of hope and solidarity during the global coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. Valentin Flauraud / AP See more photos of how people around the world are coping with the coronavirus outbreak in our Week in Pictures slideshow.







Britain has 'huge amount of work to do' to up testing, health secretary says Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock — who has just himself returned from self-isolation after contracting coronavirus — admitted that the government still has "a huge amount of work to do" to meet its target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day in England, he said in an interview with the BBC. Hancock said on Thursday he plans to carry out 100,000 Covid-19 tests-per-day in England by the end of April, after critics slammed low numbers of testing. He called on both universities and private organizations to "bring their testing capabilities to bear on this," in an interview with Sky News on Friday. There are currently about 10,000 tests carried out each day. Britain has recorded almost 3,000 deaths from the virus as of Friday, with more than 34,000 cases confirmed. Yesterday I set the goal of 100,000 #coronavirus tests a day by the end of this month. ⁦@SkyNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/MrZj3XPbvT — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 3, 2020







Houston hasn't reported a surge of coronavirus cases. But its hospitals tell a different story. Two weeks ago, Houston Methodist Hospital opened a special unit to treat critically ill coronavirus patients. The city had reported only a handful of confirmed cases at that point, but the hospital's 24-bed coronavirus ICU filled up in only about a week, far faster than doctors anticipated. Alexandra Carnahan, 26, one of the nurses assigned to the unit, was surprised by the number of patients who were in their 30s or 40s, with no prior health problems. Now they were intubated and in critical condition, suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. So far, Houston, the nation's fourth largest city, has not recorded a swell of confirmed coronavirus cases similar to those straining health care systems in New York and Detroit, giving some residents hope that stay-at-home orders issued by local officials came early enough to stop the virus from spreading too widely here. But interviews with Houston ICU doctors and nurses — as well as the daily rise in the number of critically ill patients now showing up in their hospitals — paint a more sobering picture of what's happening in southeast Texas. Read the full story here.







German leader Angela Merkel resumes work in office after quarantine German Chancellor Angela Merkel giving a statement on March 22. Michel Kappeler / Reuters file German Chancellor Angela Merkel resumed work in her office on Friday after completing a self-imposed home quarantine, a government spokesman said. She had been working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus. She has tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times. Germany has more than 80,000 confirmed cases as of Friday, although they have reported fewer deaths —around 1,000 — than countries with similar cases numbers.






