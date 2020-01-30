Trump's Senate trial: Key moments from Day 1 of the question-and-answer phase House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump's defense team faced questions from senators on Wednesday as Trump's Senate trial entered a new phase. The first query, from the three GOP senators who are most likely to vote to continue the trial with additional witnesses, may well have been the most pivotal. Senators remained divided over the issue Wednesday, with Republicans working get the vote need to block a call for witnesses. Here's a look at some of the best — and most important — moments from Wednesday's question and answer session. Read more here. Share this -





