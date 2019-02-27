Trump's sons attack Cohen's credibility

During the first break, Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York and an MSNBC legal analyst, said that today's hearing could possibly help Cohen get a lighter sentence.

Cohen has two incentives to tell the truth in today's hearing, Rocah said.

First, Rocah said that if Cohen says anything untruthful at today's hearing, "the special council's office would certainly know."

"They have more evidence than Cohen and they have more evidence than we do," Rocah said. If Cohen lies, the special counsel's office could "rip up" their agreement with him.

Cohen's other incentive to tell the truth involves the SDNY.

"It seems like he is continuing to work directly with the Southern District of New York," Rocah said. "I think he is trying to get what's called a Rule 35, a post-sentence reduction." To do that, Cohen has to provide actual assistance to SDNY in their investigations.

If Cohen does provides real assistance, the SDNY might then write a letter to the judge saying Cohen should get a reduced sentence. "The fact that he's also testified truthfully in front of congress will also go into that letter," Rocah said.

"It's certainly something the judge will consider because they look at the person as a whole" she said.

"Standing alone, this testimony won't get him a reduction, but his incentive to tell the truth here is huge."