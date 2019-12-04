Turley says rushing impeachment could 'leave half the country behind' Turley gave a measured dissent from the other witnesses, focusing on the Democrats' impeachment inquiry schedule. He argued that Democrats have not gathered enough evidence and said impeachments should inherently be protracted to give the public time to understand the process. "Impeachments require a certain period of saturation and maturation," Turley said. "If you rush this impeachment, you’re going to leave half of the country behind." Turley argued that the impeachment inquiry into Nixon, who resigned before a removal vote, is the "gold standard" because it lasted long enough for the public to catch up. He said that Democrats have to build a stronger record of evidence, adding that theirs is "one of the thinnest records ever to go forward." Turley: If you rush impeachment 'you're going to leave half the country behind' 00:55 Share this -







Karlan: 'The president can name his son Barron but he can’t make him a baron' Karlan gave a forceful defense against Trump's argument that Article II of the U.S. Constitution gives him power to "do whatever I want." She said that the Founding Fathers did not want a king in America that would rule with impunity and that impeachment is a tool to hold a leader accountable. "The Constitution doesn’t allow titles of nobility," she said. "The president can name his son Barron but he can’t make him a baron." Share this -







ANALYSIS: Democrats' witnesses did what the lawmakers hoped they would In what amounted to the first half of the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment hearing Wednesday, three of the legal scholars called by Democrats argued that Congress has a duty to impeach the president. "If you don't impeach a president who has done what this president has done … then what you're saying is that it's fine to go ahead and do this again," Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan testified. "It's your responsibility to make sure that all Americans get to vote in a free and fair election next November.” They did what Democrats on the committee needed them to do. Whether Democratic lawmakers can figure out how to amplify their testimony effectively to persuade more of the public that Trump presents a clear and present risk to the republic remains to be seen. Witnesses Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Jonathan Turley and Michael Gerhardt share a laugh during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4, 2019. Mike Segar / Reuters Together, the trio contended that Trump was acting like a monarch, engaging in conduct that amounts to a buffet of impeachable offenses. They explained why each of Trump's separate acts amounts to an impeachable offense — freezing aid to Ukraine, pursuing investigations into a political rival and blocking Congress' investigation among them — and why they have concluded that the president met the Constitution’s standard for bribery by conditioning the money for Ukraine on the announcement of the probes. They based their conclusions on the idea that he abused his powers as president in exactly the ways the framers of the Constitution envisioned when they gave Congress the power to impeach a president and remove him from office. Republicans countered with Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, who testified that he had not seen "clear and convincing" evidence that the president had committed a crime, that the inquiry has been rushed, and that a crime should be at the heart of any impeachment of a president — both arguments that dovetail with Trump's defense and that of House Republicans but are not standards contained in the Constitution. Share this -







