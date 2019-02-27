'TV lawyer': Cohen won't mention Rudy Giuliani by name

He identified "Individual-1” as Donald Trump, but wouldn’t deign to mention one of the president’s current attorneys by name.

In two clear references to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen referred to the former New York City mayor as Trump’s "TV lawyer."

"I never imagined that he (Trump) would engage in vicious, false attacks on my family – and unleash his TV lawyer to do the same,” Cohen told the House Oversight Committee. He also noted that Trump’s “TV lawyer” had acknowledged the president reimbursed Cohen for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

Giuliani has called Cohen “pathetic” and a “serial liar,” and suggested his father-in-law had ties to organized crime.