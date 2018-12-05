Tweet the Press: Leigh Ann Caldwell discusses election fraud allegations in North Carolina

President Donald Trump is having an eventful first day of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Here are five amazing moments from Friday morning:

1. LOST IN TRANSLATION: While Argentinean President Mauricio Macri spoke at the opening of the summit, Trump listened using a small earpiece for translation. As soon as it was his time to talk, Trump tossed the headset aside onto the carpeted floor quite unceremoniously.

After a long handshake, Trump said he thought he might have understood Macri even better without the additional technology. The president, known to comment on the personal appearance of others, wasted no time in calling the Argentinian leader a "very handsome man."

2. KUSHNER HONORED: Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was awarded the highest honor given to foreigners by the Mexican government for his work renegotiating NAFTA Friday morning. Trump sat front row for the surprise ceremony, in which outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pinned a symbol to Kushner’s jacket representing the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

“While there has been a lot of tough talk, I have seen the genuine respect and care that President Trump has for Mexico and the Mexican people and I do believe we’ve been able to start putting that in the proper way,” Kushner said, raising eyebrows given Trump’s controversial comments on Mexican immigrants in the past.

3. SIGNATURE MOVE: For Trump, optics matter. At the symbolic signing of the new USMCA trade agreement with Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump seemed to plan ahead. While the Mexican and Canadian leaders signed with regular pens, the American president fished out a thick black marker from a jacket pocket for his signature.

When he held the document up after, the calculation was obvious: Trump’s autograph was far larger than either of his counterparts. What’s more, Trudeau did not even show off the signed deal, which he notably called the "new" NAFTA, as opposed to the name Trump prefers, the USMCA.

4. BRO-SHAKE: Trump seemed to go out of his way to avoid speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. But those two leaders made a prominent showing of their personal affection for one another. A warm greeting, a bro-shake and chuckles permeated the conference room as they took their seats side by side. Trump has spoken glowingly about both men despite Russian aggression in Ukraine and the killing by Saudi of a Washington Post columnist. At the exact moment of their greeting, Trump walked in right behind them.

While there are no formal meetings scheduled with either leader, a White House official confirmed that the president and Bin Salman “exchanged pleasantries” at a session with all the leaders at the summit Friday. When asked what was discussed, Trump told reporters, "we had no discussion."

5. TINY TREMOR: A small earthquake caused a bit of commotion in Buenos Aires Friday. The 3.8 magnitude event was felt throughout the press hotel in the center of the city, though many reporters were shocked to learn it was an actual tremor. Locals noted that quakes are quite rare here and also expressed surprise. World leaders made no mention of the seismological occurrence, but it stood out as an oddity on the opening day of the G-20 summit.