Tweet the Press: NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell talks scandal-tainted North Carolina House race

Former Vice President Joe Biden took sharp aim at President Trump on foreign policy Tuesday at what he called an “inflection point” in America’s relationship with its allies.

Days after he attended a major international summit in Germany, Biden noted the deep concern among allies about the United States and blasted the Trump administration for in his view “rooting” for the demise of the European Union and diminishment of NATO.

It “is the dumbest thing in the world,” Biden said during a conversation at the University of Pennsylvania.

He noted that Vice President Mike Pence, speaking on behalf of Trump, was received there with “deafening silence” as he “lectured” the audience, while he received a standing ovation from a bipartisan U.S. delegation and the allies in attendance.

Biden was not asked specifically during the Q-and-A session with the university president about his 2020 plans. But with his emphasis on foreign policy and the importance of addressing middle class economic anxiety, he showcased what would be at the heart of his potential candidacy.

Biden noted he had championed the Obama administration’s auto industry bailout but noted that economic policies have not creative enough incentive for businesses to reinvest profits into their workforce, blasting GM for having accepted the rescue package during the Great Recession but now laying off workers.

“I’m not looking for charity. Business is not in business to be a charity,” he said. “I don’t begrudge anybody making a million or hundreds of millions of dollars. I really don’t. But I do think there’s some shared responsibility and it’s not being shared fairly for hard-working, middle class and working class people.”