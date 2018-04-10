Tweetstorm of the hour

A former chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission went on a tear this morning saying we shouldn't buy that Facebook was caught off guard by privacy violations.

This is also notable because the FTC is currently looking into how Facebook handled user data. The social network faces a record fine if the FTC finds that it violated a 2011 agreement reached over a different privacy investigation.

Theoretically — very much just a back-of-the-envelope calculation — Facebook could face a fine in the multiple TRILLIONS of dollars.