Twitter joins Facebook in supporting Honest Ads Act

It looked like a Hollywood director’s dream inside Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building a couple of hours before Zuckerberg’s swearing in.

In addition to the permanent dais, which allows senators to look down on witnesses, Senate staff had jam-packed the floor of the hearing room with extra tables and 17 additional black-leather chairs to accommodate the whopping 44 lawmakers who serve on the two committees of jurisdiction.

A cardboard placard with “Mr. Mark Zuckerberg” printed in black lettering sat at the witness table with a shorter chair.

Seldom, if ever, has a seat in Hart 216 ever been such a hot ticket — perhaps not even during Sonia Sotomayor's successful hearing in 2009 or Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi testimony in 2013.

Seventy-nine members of the public formed a line wrapping around a corner and down a long hallway, and protesters, some dressed in costumes and holding signs with Zuckerberg’s likeness, milled about outside Hart.

“I think he’s sorry he got caught,” said Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com, who was demonstrating next to people dressed as Abraham Lincoln, Spider Man, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. Congress should pass a law mandating “jail time” for executives of companies that don’t disclose data breaches within 72 hours of learning about them, he said.