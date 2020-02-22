Twitter suspends pro-Bloomberg accounts for violating manipulation and spam policies WASHINGTON — Twitter said it was suspending dozens of accounts that have been pushing content in favor of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign. Twitter confirmed late Friday that it was suspending the accounts because it said that they were violating the platform’s manipulation and spam policies. "We have taken enforcement action on a group of accounts for violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam," a Twitter spokesperson said. Read more here. Share this -







Where are the adult volunteers? At Rancho High School, a caucus location just outside of Las Vegas with 11 precincts, almost all the volunteers are high school students — many who aren't even old enough to vote and trained Friday night. The only adult volunteer currently on hand is the caucus lead, who happens to be their social studies teacher. They are actively looking for more adult volunteers here to coach the kids through the process. By Anna Sundberg







Warren raises more than $14 million ahead of Nevada caucuses, campaign says Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign said Saturday afternoon that it more than surpassed its fundraising goal ahead of the Nevada caucuses, raising more than $14 million before the primary. The Democratic contender from Massachusetts' campaign tweeted that since it announced a goal of raising $7 million before the Nevada caucuses, it has raised more than double that amount. BIG news: Since we first announced our goal to raise $7 million before the Nevada caucuses, we've raised more than $14 million—double our goal.



Thank you to every #WarrenDonor who pitched in to help build our campaign. Let's keep going! https://t.co/bf9rPbbZYM — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) February 22, 2020 The tweet then leads to a fundraising page soliciting more donations from grassroots supporters.







Klobuchar signs up supporters Amy Klobuchar meets with supporters and volunteers at one of her campaign offices on Nevada Caucus day in Las Vegas, Nev., on Feb. 22, 2020. Patrick Fallon / Reuters







Voters can now start to check in The Nevada caucuses officially kicked off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday with voters checking in for the election contest at nearly 2,100 different sites across the state. Voters will get to begin caucusing in just a couple hours at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.







Nevada Dems say they registered over 10,000 people during early voting Nevada Democrats say they registered more than 10,000 voters as Democrats during early voting. As a reminder, almost 75,000 people early voted in the Nevada caucuses. There are currently almost 700,000 registered Democrats in all of Nevada, per the January 2020 Secretary of State info.







How Nevada's caucus results will be reported — with some help from Google After an app contributed to widespread problems with Iowa's caucus reporting, Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use similar apps made by the same developer. They've since turned to a homebrewed solution. The counts and delegates will be calculated and assigned two ways: a paper "Math Poster" worksheet hung on the wall at the precinct locations, and an off-the-shelf Google Forms app loaded onto an iPad provided by the state party, according to publicly available caucus training slides prepared by the party. The party calls the Google system the "Caucus Calculator." Both the calculator system and the poster will be used to log caucusgoers and help calculate a candidate's viability at each location. Each candidate must meet a precinct-specific minimum threshold of support to be considered viable. Click here to read the full story.






