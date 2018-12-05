Twitter users pay tribute to 41 with #socksforBush

Former President George H.W. Bush was a man who spoke quietly — but wore plenty of loud socks.

In his later years, he often wore special socks to promote causes like voting and Down Syndrome awareness.

"I like a colorful sock. I'm a sock man," he told his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager during a 2012 "Today" Show interview.

As his funeral began, social media users paid tribute to him by posting pictures of themselves wearing fun or colorful socks using the hashtag #socksforBush.

The 41st president will be buried in a special pair of socks celebrating his service as a Navy pilot during World War II.