Two children, 3 and 5, left outside their Illinois apartment in the cold

Two young children in Illinois were found walking alone outside of their apartment building in the freezing temperatures, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The children, a 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl, were found just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the village of Arlington Heights. One child wasn’t properly dressed for the weather, the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon dropped to around minus 12, according to the National Weather Service.

Both children were crying and “had some skin redness” when they were found. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for weather-related injuries.

“They appear to be OK,” a spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating why the children were left out in the cold. So far, no arrests have been made.