Two coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania Pennsylvania has reported its first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday. One individual is an adult in Wayne County who traveled to a country where coronavirus is present, and the other individual is an adult in Delaware County who traveled to another area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present. Both individuals are recovering at home in isolation. .@GovernorTomWolf today confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania and reminded residents that the commonwealth is prepared to respond to community spread of this virus.https://t.co/qoxjh7t4EK — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) March 6, 2020







Keeping prayers germ-free An employee from a sanitizing company distributes hand sanitizer to worshippers during Friday prayers outside al Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan. Muhammad Hamed / Reuters







Almost 16,000 people hospitalized in Iran, Health Ministry confirms Officially the number of people who have tested positive for #COVIDー19 stands at 4747. With 124 confirmed deaths. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 6, 2020







Facebook groups provide a haven for coronavirus misinformation Facebook's efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus misinformation are running into a problem: groups. Dozens of public and private Facebook groups totaling hundreds of thousands of members have become a haven for conspiracy theories, medical equipment promotion and unproven cures related to the new coronavirus, according to an analysis by NBC News. The groups present a difficult challenge for Facebook as it has moved to crack down on misinformation, scam artists and other bad actors while also promoting its groups feature, which the social network has emphasized in recent years.







'Stay at work,' says Trump's top economic adviser The virus "looks relatively contained," said Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, adding that Americans should "stay at work." "I don't want to panic on the economy and on the virus and on policy measures," he told CNBC in an interview Friday morning. "With common sense, I would say if you are healthy and on the younger side, you should go about your business and not be afraid." "Most Americans aren't at risk," he said, noting that "folks should not run around grabbing masks." America does not necessarily need to follow the successful policies implemented in other countries, Kudlow said, pointing out Trump's success in implementing travel bans, quarantines, and screenings. He also doubled down on a comment that drew scrutiny earlier this week, telling CNBC Friday, "When we have these corrections in the market, I would repeat my view that long-term investors should think seriously about buying the dip."







Apple rejects coronavirus apps that aren't from health organizations Apple is preventing developers from uploading apps related to the coronavirus outbreak that are not from governments or health professionals, according to CNBC. The move comes as many tech companies are working to prevent their platforms from being used to spread misinformation about the new coronavirus. Search results on Apple's app platform show little in the way of obvious spam, though independent developers said Apple's strict rules could reduce availability of software that would help peopel track the outbreak, according to CNBC's Kif Leswing.







Precautionary measures in Bangkok People walk through a 'sanitizing gate' spraying disinfectants against coronavirus before entering into a shopping mall in Bangkok, on March 6, 2020. Jorge Silva / Reuters







Despite robust jobs report, Dow falls 700 points as traders stay laser-focused on coronavirus The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 700 points at the opening bell, despite the release of a robust monthly jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The economy gained 273,000 jobs in February, well above economist predictions, with the unemployment rate falling slightly to 3.5 percent. Markets barely blinked Friday morning, with traders continuing to focus on how the viral outbreak could hammer the economy as companies downgrade their financial forecasts for 2020, issue travel restriction policies for their employees, and test out remote work contingency plans. Watch live: Stock market trading on the big board March 6, 2020






