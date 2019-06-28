Two hours of talking, yet much left unsaid
With 10 candidates on stage and five moderators posing questions on Night One, Democrats said a lot Wednesday night. But there were a variety of topics that have dominated the national political conversation but didn’t get touched on during the action-packed two hours. Here are the issues we’ll be listening for tonight:
- Affirmative action
- Black Lives Matter
- The census and the citizenship question
- Coal as a resource and for jobs
- Data privacy and surveillance
- Disinformation in 2016 election
- The Green New Deal
- Hate crimes and involvement with white supremacist organizations
- Israel and the Palestinians
- NAFTA and other trade deals
- Obamacare
- Reparations
- Sexual harassment
- Social Security
- Teacher pay and school quality
- Trans-gender military service
- Vaccination issues and the return of diseases that used to be rare
Fact check: Hickenlooper says he got Colorado "near universal health care coverage"
Hickenlooper said Thursday that under his watch in Colorado, "We got near universal health care coverage."
This is pretty accurate. Using a provision in the Affordable Care Act, Hickenlooper expanded Medicaid in Colorado to such a degree that (according to his campaign website) “95 percent of Coloradans have health care coverage."
A reputable survey in the state — the Colorado Health Access Survey — from 2017 (the latest data published) found that 93.5 percent of Coloradans had health insurance, an “all-time” high for the state.
First Democrat to go after Bernie by name is Michael Bennet
Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado was the first to go after one of his competitors by name on Thursday’s debate stage, calling out Sen. Bernie Sanders. Bennet was discussing healthcare, which he said is a right, though he doesn’t believe in “Medicare for All.” Bennet claimed Sanders’ home state of Vermont had rejected the plan. The night is already off to a much more aggressive start than Wednesday’s debate.
Buttigieg: I don’t want working-class Americans to foot the bill
Asked why he doesn’t support free college tuition, Pete Buttigieg said he believes in free college for low and middle-income families. “I just don’t believe it makes sense to ask working-class families to subsidize even the children of billionaires,” he said.
Guthrie to Sanders: Are we ready for socialism?
Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, touted his edge over President Trump in recent polls. He then went on to attack the president for cutting taxes for wealthy Americans after campaigning as a champion of the working class.
“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist, and that he lied to the American people during his campaign,” Sanders said.
Gillibrand: We want healthy capitalism, not greedy capitalism
The New York senator defended her progressive policy proposals, calling for structural change in the economy to regulate corporations and put more money in the pockets of working people and not allow corporations to take in money at the expense of working Americans.
We're back tracking Trump mentions on Night Two
Democrats mostly avoided talking about the president on Wednesday night. Will that happen again on Thursday?
Hickenlooper favors progressive policies, not 'socialism'
Hickenlooper defended his progressive record while also continuing to slam socialism, saying the Democratic Party cannot offer a job to every American and eliminate private insurance. If the party veers toward socialism, he said, the Republicans will win in 2020.
Fact check: Do three people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of America?
Sanders said this, and he's right, according to a report published by a left-leaning think tank, Institute for Policy Studies, which used data from Forbes’ annual ranking of the 400 richest Americans.
Biden wastes no time hitting Trump
After the president’s name was rarely uttered in the first debate, Biden wastes little time before calling Trump out by name — followed immediately by Harris.
Biden goes after Trump, talks income inequalityJune 28, 201901:35
Harris slams Trump tax cuts
Savannah Guthrie asked Kamala Harris if Democrats are obligated to outline how they plan to pay for ambitious new federal programs.
The California senator replied that nobody asked that question of the Trump administration when it proposed sweeping tax cuts. She promised to repeal Trump’s tax bill on “day one” of her presidency.
Biden defends comments on income inequality
Biden defended his comments on the wealthy, saying that we have to return dignity to the middle class and eliminate Trump’s tax cuts.