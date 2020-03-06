Two Microsoft employees diagnosed in Washington state Microsoft confirmed that two of its employees — one at Microsoft and another at its subsidiary, LinkedIn — have been diagnosed with the virus in Puget Sound, Washington state on Friday. There have been 74 confirmed virus cases and 13 deaths in Washington State so far. “We are working closely with local public health authorities to provide the necessary support for our colleagues and their co-workers,” the company said in a statement. On Wednesday, Microsoft asked all employees who are able to, to work from home due to an outbreak across Washington. Other tech and social media giants have followed suit, as on Thursday, both Facebook and Google recommend their San Francisco based-employees work from home to contain the spread, according to Reuters. Share this -







Trump cancels visit to CDC in Atlanta President Donald Trump will not travel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, as had originally planned to do, a White House official said, citing the fact that Trump "does not want to interfere" with the organization's work in combatting coronavirus. "The President is no longer traveling to Atlanta today. The CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC's mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency," a White House official said Friday. On Thursday night, Vice President Mike Pence had said that Trump would visit the CDC in Atlanta.







Oil prices slide 4 percent as coronavirus spread continues Red Cross medics check the temperature of participants of the 178th Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, Thursday. Alex Halada / AFP - Getty Images Oil prices slid more than 4 percent on Friday after Reuters reported that Russia would not agree to steeper oil output cuts by OPEC — The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — and its allies to support prices amid the epidemic. Global stock markets also tumbled on Friday as disruptions to business from the spreading coronavirus epidemic worsened. European shares opened sharply lower, with travel stocks dropping most significantly.







U.S. death toll rises to 14 — all but one fatality in Washington State The number of people killed by the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S. rose to 14 Friday morning. In an interview with local TV station and NBC News affiliate KING, Jeff Toblin, the CEO of EvergreenHealth Medical Center confirmed that 11 people had died at the facility in King County, Washington State, providing more information on the death toll than was available previously. Previously, a man in his 50s, died at Harborview Medical Center and a woman of unknown age died at home having not been hospitalized. Both deaths were confirmed by King County Public Health in a statement. A 71-year-old man in California with underlying health conditions was confirmed dead on Thursday.







First reported case in Vatican City People walk in Saint Peter's Square, after the Italian government decree to close schools, cinemas, and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other at the Vatican on Thursday. Yara Nardi / Reuters A patient being treated by medical services in the Vatican has tested positive for COVID-19, its Department of Health and Hygiene said Friday. All medical services in the Vatican have been suspended. No information was released about the patient. Italy is the worst-hit European country and the death toll there reached 148 as of Thursday, but so far the virus has mostly hit the north of the country. Pope Francis, who cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, was said to be suffering from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other diseases."







South Korea protests Japan's quarantine plan Rescue workers, wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, observe a test event for sport climbing at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Stoyan Nenov / Reuters South Korea has strongly protested Japan's decision to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable." Japan's government defended tighter travel restrictions on visitors, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday ordered a two-week quarantine for people arriving from South Korea while barring arrivals from highly affected areas starting on Saturday. "The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures," chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference in Japan on Friday. "I think the timing is appropriate." Seoul's foreign ministry will summon the Japanese ambassador on Friday to lodge a complaint, after calling in a senior diplomat late on Thursday to request explanations, it said in a statement. Twelve people have died from the virus in Japan as of Friday morning.







Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California on Thursday. California National Guard / Reuters







Cases in China slow as global infections approach 100,000 The number of people infected with the new coronavirus globally looked set to reach the 100,000 mark on Friday as the confirmed cases passed 98,000. Cases continued rise in the United States, with the death toll at 12 as of Thursday evening. China, however, has begun to see a slowdown, reporting 143 new cases Friday — about one-third what the country was seeing a week ago. A month ago, China was reporting several thousand new cases a day, outnumbering infections elsewhere in the world about 120 to 1. While there are more than 80,000 cases on mainland China, the problem has started moving towards Europe — where Italy, Germany and France had the most new cases as of Friday.







Coronavirus shop pops up in nation's capital Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, organizes face masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies inside her pop up shop on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Washington, DC. Nathan Ellgren / AP WASHINGTON — As stores sell out of masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space in the nation's capital, saw an opportunity and jumped on it, opening a pop up shop for coronavirus prevention supplies. Different models of face masks and hand sanitizer bottles in various sizes are displayed along a stack of information sheets from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patrom, 29, sells her masks for between $5 and $20, depending on the model. She also puts together prevention kits with masks, surgical gloves and sanitizer, which sell for $20 to $30. Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich. Rather, she sees the shop as a service to the community and says discounts are available to those in need and to senior citizens, who are most vulnerable to the virus. So far, business has been slow. Patrom said she has only made three sales since opening early this week.






