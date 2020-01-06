Golden Globes predictions: Two of our experts weigh in Daniel Arkin and Ethan Sacks, two of our resident entertainment obsessives, are here with some predictions for the top categories. Who will come out ahead at the end of the night? Daniel Arkin's Predictions Best picture, drama: "The Irishman" Best picture, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger ("Judy") Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina ("The Farewell") Best television series, drama: "Killing Eve" Best television series, comedy: "Fleabag" Ethan Sacks' Predictions Best picture, drama: "The Irishman" Best picture, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger ("Judy") Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") Best actress, musical or comedy: Ana De Armas ("Knives Out") Best television series, drama: "Succession" Best television series, comedy: "Fleabag" Share this -







Billy Porter's Golden Globes look slaps Ugly Ducking? Not for Billy Porter. Sporting a white suit with a long white, feathered train, Porter looks the highest fashion swan that ever walked the red carpet. Billy Porter arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP







How Netflix could dominate the night — and 3 other key storylines Netflix towers above traditional studios with 34 total nominations, including four movies contending for best picture and four television shows vying for the top-tier prizes. The combined 17 nods the streaming behemoth earned for its movies more than doubled that of Sony Pictures, which nabbed eight. Read more from our walk-up to the awards story here.







A little Ricky Gervais backstory... Some of the biggest drama at the Golden Globes tonight is expected to happen long before the dramatic film categories. The choice of Ricky Gervais as host — a fifth tour of duty since 2010 — hasn't drawn rave reviews given the British comic's history of controversial jokes during his previous times on the Globes stage. Making the pick more potentially questionable is that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tapped Sandra Oh as co-host with Andy Samburg last year. The actress was the first Asian American woman to host the telecast — in what was hailed at the time as a move towards more inclusion. Gervais, however, vowed to The Hollywood Reporter that he would largely go after "pretension and hypocrisy" this time around and stay away from picking on "any one person." Just two weeks ago, Gervais came under fire for several tweets that he insisted were jokes, but were viewed as transphobic by critics. "Nowadays, you've got to make sure they're bulletproof in 10 years' time, with people going through saying, 'He said this once, 10 years [ago],'" Gervais told THR for a recent cover story. "Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time. "So there's more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof]."







How closely will tonight's Golden Globes winners predict the Academy Awards? It's almost impossible to read the tea leaves. That's because the ninety or so international journalists who vote on the Globes have no real overlap with the thousands of industry insiders that make up the Oscars voting body of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. It's also harder to gauge because the HPA splits the film categories into drama and musical/comedy, a distinction not made by the Academy Awards. But the timing can come into play with today's high-profile Globes telecast airing right in the middle of the six-day voting period for Oscar nominations. And with the Oscars especially early this year on February 9, it's possible that some voters won't have time to watch screeners for all the films, and end up being influenced by the Globes' winners. Last year, "Green Book," a surprise winner in the musical/comedy category at the Globes. Then became an even more surprise winner of a best picture Oscar a month later.






